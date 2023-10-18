Celebrate Navratri with the Enchanting Beats of 'Radhey Radhey Dan Diya Raas' music by Dj Sheizwood, vocals by Deepshikha Nagpal and presented by Mediamax Entertainment

MUMBAI : Get ready to immerse yourself in the joyous spirit of Navratri with the release of the sensational new song, "Radhey Radhey Dan Diya Raas." This electrifying track, featuring the exceptional musical talents of DJ Sheizwood and the mesmerizing vocals of Deepshikha Nagpal, is set to become the anthem of this festive season.

Deepshikha Nagpal's soulful and energetic voice adds a magical touch to the song, making it an irresistible choice for every Navratri enthusiast. Her powerful vocals combined with DJ Sheizwood's dynamic music production promise an unforgettable experience for music lovers and dance aficionados alike.

"Radhey Radhey Dandiya Raas" captures the essence of the Navratri festival, bringing people together to dance, rejoice, and seek the blessings of the Goddess. The song's lively rhythm and catchy lyrics make it the perfect soundtrack for Navratri gatherings, garba nights, and dandiya events.

Avi Pandey of Mediamax Entertainment says "We are happy to present Radhey Radhey Dan Diya Raas and we hope this song adds to the merriment of the festivities”

Dj Sheizwood says ”Radhey Radhey Dan Diya Raas is a musical journey that fuses the energy of the modern world with the spirituality of Navratri. It's an ode to the timeless traditions of our culture, brought to life through the language of music”

Deepshikha Nagpal says ”Radhey Radhey Dan Diya Raas is more than a song; it's a celebration of the soul of Navratri. This song is a vibrant tapestry of tradition and contemporary beats, created with love and devotion to bring the magic of this festival to life”

Additional Vocal And Lyrics- Mukesh Raj, Arrangement And Mix Master By- Jagoran Saikia Additional, Programming - Viplove Rajdeo

Watch the song -

Please use this audio for Instagram