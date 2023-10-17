Toronto's Robbi Niles : A musical virtuoso unleashes 'Fiji,' Blending R&B, pop, hip-pop, alt.rock and soca

MUMBAI : Robbi Niles, known for his captivating sound and smooth voice, is set to mesmerize the world once again with his latest single, "Fiji." This release marks another milestone in Nile's impressive career, showcasing his versatility as a musician and his unique blend of musical influences.
Born on the tropical paradise island of Barbados, Robbi Niles embarked on his musical journey at a young age, playing the Tenor Steel Pan when he was just three years old. Over the years, he has explored various musical instruments, including the saxophone, piano, drums, and guitar.
A talented guitarist, composer, lyricist, and producer, Niles made his debut in the music scene at the age of sixteen with his first single, "Wonder." This song quickly gained recognition in the Adult Contemporary world and charted on the ACQB Top 200. Since then, Niles has continued to hone his craft, building an impressive catalog that effortlessly fuses R&B, pop, hip-hop, alternative rock, reggae, and Soca – a testament to his Caribbean roots and diverse musical influences.
Robbi Niles has not gone unnoticed by the music industry, with notable features in publications like Notion, FLEX, Clout, Purple Melon, Volatile Weekly, and many others. To date, his music has garnered over 1,350,000 streams and views, thanks in part to his distinctive visuals and infectious hooks.
His journey to find his unique sound has taken Niles across the globe, from the vibrant music scenes of LA to the bustling metropolises of London and Toronto. Along the way, he has shared stories of life's triumphs and disappointments, always delivering a message of hope through his music.
In his own words, Niles speaks of the deeply personal and emotional journey that led to his latest release, "Fiji." The track is a testament to his resilience and ability to channel his emotions into music, allowing listeners to connect with his experiences on a profound level. As Niles continues to evolve as an artist, "Fiji" promises to be another stepping stone in his remarkable journey. With its fusion of genres and heartfelt storytelling, this single invites listeners to immerse themselves in the world of Robbi Niles, where music serves as both therapy and connection.
Robbi Niles invites fans, old and new, to embark on this musical journey with him as he continues to explore the depths of his artistry. "Fiji" is now available on all major streaming platforms.
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is delighted to annoread more
MUMBAI : Having recognized the importance of offering diverse and engaging content to its viewersread more
MUMBAI: Whistling Woods International (WWI), is delighted to announce the successful completion oread more
MUMBAI - BandLab Technologies, developer of BandLab, the world’s largest social music creation plread more
MUMBAI : Fave, the platform for superfans, has secured another $2 million in an ongoing round, wread more
MUMBAI: Indian Hip-Hop is in the midst of an electrifying revolution, and if you're looking for the hottest tracks and the most talented artists,...read more
MUMBAI: Sydney has become the first-ever host city of an annual South by Southwest (SXSW®) event outside Austin, Texas with the inaugural Asia...read more
MUMBAI : Singer Brent Waterworth says the track is, "a song about being true to who you are."Taken Days is a melodic pop punk rock trio from Orange...read more
MUMBAI : Born & raised in Chicago, IL, post-punk band La Rosa Noir has announced the release of the debut album “Arellano,” out today on My...read more
MUMBAI : It's getting near... There's something eerie lurking in the dark trenches of Lawrence, KS' underground metal scene that is ready to rip...read more