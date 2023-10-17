RadioandMusic
News |  17 Oct 2023

Toronto's Robbi Niles : A musical virtuoso unleashes 'Fiji,' Blending R&B, pop, hip-pop, alt.rock and soca

MUMBAI : Robbi Niles, known for his captivating sound and smooth voice, is set to mesmerize the world once again with his latest single, "Fiji." This release marks another milestone in Nile's impressive career, showcasing his versatility as a musician and his unique blend of musical influences.

Born on the tropical paradise island of Barbados, Robbi Niles embarked on his musical journey at a young age, playing the Tenor Steel Pan when he was just three years old. Over the years, he has explored various musical instruments, including the saxophone, piano, drums, and guitar.

A talented guitarist, composer, lyricist, and producer, Niles made his debut in the music scene at the age of sixteen with his first single, "Wonder." This song quickly gained recognition in the Adult Contemporary world and charted on the ACQB Top 200. Since then, Niles has continued to hone his craft, building an impressive catalog that effortlessly fuses R&B, pop, hip-hop, alternative rock, reggae, and Soca – a testament to his Caribbean roots and diverse musical influences.

Robbi Niles has not gone unnoticed by the music industry, with notable features in publications like Notion, FLEX, Clout, Purple Melon, Volatile Weekly, and many others. To date, his music has garnered over 1,350,000 streams and views, thanks in part to his distinctive visuals and infectious hooks.

His journey to find his unique sound has taken Niles across the globe, from the vibrant music scenes of LA to the bustling metropolises of London and Toronto. Along the way, he has shared stories of life's triumphs and disappointments, always delivering a message of hope through his music.

In his own words, Niles speaks of the deeply personal and emotional journey that led to his latest release, "Fiji." The track is a testament to his resilience and ability to channel his emotions into music, allowing listeners to connect with his experiences on a profound level. As Niles continues to evolve as an artist, "Fiji" promises to be another stepping stone in his remarkable journey. With its fusion of genres and heartfelt storytelling, this single invites listeners to immerse themselves in the world of Robbi Niles, where music serves as both therapy and connection.

Robbi Niles invites fans, old and new, to embark on this musical journey with him as he continues to explore the depths of his artistry. "Fiji" is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Robbi Niles Singer music Songs
