RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  17 Oct 2023 14:08 |  By RnMTeam

Orange County, CA melodic punk trio taken Days releasing new single 'Over Zelle Us' in October

MUMBAI : Singer Brent Waterworth says the track is, "a song about being true to who you are."

Taken Days is a melodic pop punk rock trio from Orange County, California. The band was established in 2017. After two EP releases, Taken Days’ debut full-length album “Every Second…” was released by Wiretap Records in March of 2021. With the collaboration of producer Cameron Webb, the album quickly gained momentum and created bigger opportunities and a larger following for the band.

In early 2023 Taken Days finished their second full-length album. Working again with producer Cameron Webb, but on this endeavor, they spent over one year crafting the songs through rehearsals, demos, and preproduction meetings. This effort has enhanced the band’s songwriting dynamic to include a faster and edgier sound, while not abandoning the band’s mid-tempo/ pop punk/ emo/ big chorus with the two lead singers’ signature sound. This latest effort will surely become a fan favorite and turn the heads of others who had not previously given the band their attention. The new album titled “Any Minute” will be released through SBÄM Records in Europe and 55Rose Records in North America in the fall of 2023.

Taken Days has performed with some of the genre’s leading and most legendary bands. Word of their energetic live performance has been spreading across the punk scene. The sound of Taken Days has often been compared to acts including; Alkaline Trio, MxPx, The Ataris, The Menzingers, Bayside, Teenage Bottlerocket, and Blink-182.

There are no signs of Taken Days slowing down, as they continue to work towards earning their seat as a staple in the pop punk genre.

Tags
Corey Glockner Brent Waterworth Landon Asbury music Songs
Related news
 | 17 Oct 2023

Rohan Solomon unveils his symphony-meets-pop concept album, 'Strung Out To Dry,' marking two decades in music

MUMBAI: New Delhi/New York-based singer-songwriter, composer and producer Rohan Solomon is ready to take listeners on an unforgettable journey with his studio album, 'Strung Out To Dry', which was released on October 12, 2023.

read more
 | 17 Oct 2023

Riot Games reveals new virtual band 'HEARTSTEEL' starring reimagined League of Legends champions

MUMBAI : Leading video game developer and publisher Riot Games today revealed HEARTSTEEL, an all-new virtual band starring reimagined versions of beloved League of Legends champions Ezreal (vocalist), Kayn (rapper, instrumentalist), Aphelios (instrumentalist,songwriter), Yone (producer), K’Sante

read more
 | 17 Oct 2023

Toronto's Robbi Niles : A musical virtuoso unleashes 'Fiji,' Blending R&B, pop, hip-pop, alt.rock and soca

MUMBAI : Robbi Niles, known for his captivating sound and smooth voice, is set to mesmerize the world once again with his latest single, "Fiji." This release marks another milestone in Nile's impressive career, showcasing his versatility as a musician and his unique blend of musical influences.

read more
 | 17 Oct 2023

LAWRENCE METAL MASSACRE Halloween Bash - Oct 21st with Dreams In Peril, SinFool, Love Like War and more!

MUMBAI : It's getting near... There's something eerie lurking in the dark trenches of Lawrence, KS' underground metal scene that is ready to rip through hell's gate and present a night of horror and metal just before Halloween this year.

read more
 | 17 Oct 2023

Chicago post punk band La Rosa Noir, release debut album 'Arellano'

MUMBAI : Born & raised in Chicago, IL, post-punk band La Rosa Noir has announced the release of the debut album “Arellano,” out today on My Grito Industries.

read more

RnM Biz

RED FM Introduces 14th Season of Its Longest Running IP Red Raas

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is delighted to annoread more

QYOU Media India and Bollywood Hungama Unite Forces to launch a Bollywood Music & Entertainment Channel on Connected TV

MUMBAI : Having recognized the importance of offering diverse and engaging content to its viewersread more

Whistling Woods International School of Music's Inaugural Music Marathon in association with IPRS Strikes a Chord in the Music World

MUMBAI: Whistling Woods International (WWI), is delighted to announce the successful completion oread more

BandLab Technologies appoints a Senior Advisor for AI

MUMBAI - BandLab Technologies, developer of BandLab, the world’s largest social music creation plread more

Superfan platform Fave strategic round nets $2M

MUMBAI : Fave, the platform for superfans, has secured another $2 million in an ongoing round, wread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
LAWRENCE METAL MASSACRE Halloween Bash - Oct 21st with Dreams In Peril, SinFool, Love Like War and more!

MUMBAI : It's getting near... There's something eerie lurking in the dark trenches of Lawrence, KS' underground metal scene that is ready to rip...read more

2
Iconic Festival SXSW® has a new home in Sydney

MUMBAI: Sydney has become the first-ever host city of an annual South by Southwest (SXSW®) event outside Austin, Texas with the inaugural Asia...read more

3
Chicago post punk band La Rosa Noir, release debut album 'Arellano'

MUMBAI : Born & raised in Chicago, IL, post-punk band La Rosa Noir has announced the release of the debut album “Arellano,” out today on My...read more

4
Toronto's Robbi Niles : A musical virtuoso unleashes 'Fiji,' Blending R&B, pop, hip-pop, alt.rock and soca

MUMBAI : Robbi Niles, known for his captivating sound and smooth voice, is set to mesmerize the world once again with his latest single, "Fiji."...read more

5
Rap Flow: Your Ultimate Destination for Indian Hip-Hop on Amazon Music

MUMBAI: Indian Hip-Hop is in the midst of an electrifying revolution, and if you're looking for the hottest tracks and the most talented artists,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games