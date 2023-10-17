Orange County, CA melodic punk trio taken Days releasing new single 'Over Zelle Us' in October

MUMBAI : Singer Brent Waterworth says the track is, "a song about being true to who you are."
Taken Days is a melodic pop punk rock trio from Orange County, California. The band was established in 2017. After two EP releases, Taken Days’ debut full-length album “Every Second…” was released by Wiretap Records in March of 2021. With the collaboration of producer Cameron Webb, the album quickly gained momentum and created bigger opportunities and a larger following for the band.
In early 2023 Taken Days finished their second full-length album. Working again with producer Cameron Webb, but on this endeavor, they spent over one year crafting the songs through rehearsals, demos, and preproduction meetings. This effort has enhanced the band’s songwriting dynamic to include a faster and edgier sound, while not abandoning the band’s mid-tempo/ pop punk/ emo/ big chorus with the two lead singers’ signature sound. This latest effort will surely become a fan favorite and turn the heads of others who had not previously given the band their attention. The new album titled “Any Minute” will be released through SBÄM Records in Europe and 55Rose Records in North America in the fall of 2023.
Taken Days has performed with some of the genre’s leading and most legendary bands. Word of their energetic live performance has been spreading across the punk scene. The sound of Taken Days has often been compared to acts including; Alkaline Trio, MxPx, The Ataris, The Menzingers, Bayside, Teenage Bottlerocket, and Blink-182.
There are no signs of Taken Days slowing down, as they continue to work towards earning their seat as a staple in the pop punk genre.
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is delighted to annoread more
MUMBAI : Having recognized the importance of offering diverse and engaging content to its viewersread more
MUMBAI: Whistling Woods International (WWI), is delighted to announce the successful completion oread more
MUMBAI - BandLab Technologies, developer of BandLab, the world’s largest social music creation plread more
MUMBAI : Fave, the platform for superfans, has secured another $2 million in an ongoing round, wread more
MUMBAI : It's getting near... There's something eerie lurking in the dark trenches of Lawrence, KS' underground metal scene that is ready to rip...read more
MUMBAI: Sydney has become the first-ever host city of an annual South by Southwest (SXSW®) event outside Austin, Texas with the inaugural Asia...read more
MUMBAI : Born & raised in Chicago, IL, post-punk band La Rosa Noir has announced the release of the debut album “Arellano,” out today on My...read more
MUMBAI : Robbi Niles, known for his captivating sound and smooth voice, is set to mesmerize the world once again with his latest single, "Fiji."...read more
MUMBAI: Indian Hip-Hop is in the midst of an electrifying revolution, and if you're looking for the hottest tracks and the most talented artists,...read more