LAWRENCE METAL MASSACRE Halloween Bash - Oct 21st with Dreams In Peril, SinFool, Love Like War and more!

MUMBAI : It's getting near... There's something eerie lurking in the dark trenches of Lawrence, KS' underground metal scene that is ready to rip through hell's gate and present a night of horror and metal just before Halloween this year.

On Saturday, October 21st, the inaugural Lawrence Metal Massacre will be unleashing a behemoth of hell hounds with eleven bands taking the stage at The Bottleneck (737 New Hampshire St.) in Lawrence, KS. The all-day all-ages event kicks off at 12 pm local time and features some of Kansas' and Missouri's up-and-coming heavy hitters with headliners Dreams In Peril, a five-piece groove-driven and dynamic death metal/hardcore act out of Kansas City. Combining crushing grooves with cinematic soundscape melodies, the band brings a huge dynamic that fans will witness live. You can watch their latest music video "Ascending" on YouTube. They are also joined by tuned-down metal groove band SinFool from Topeka, KS alongside Hutchinson, KS' epic and operatic Love Like War (https://youtu.be/RF4wLtgkCPc) among many more. (Note: Bearblood has been replaced on the lineup by Joplin, MO's Death BY Zombie)

In addition to all the ear worming metal, there will be a cash prize Halloween Costume Contest for attendees ready to scare and mosh.

"Coming to you from The Bottleneck in Lawrence Kansas, I give you the Lawrence Metal Massacre complete with some of the best bands in the Midwest. Throughout the day and evening, we will have grab bag giveaways filled with various merchandise from the bands playing and a costume contest with a cash prize and Papa C's food vendor inside the building." adds event organizer Mike Dolan.

$15 Advance Tickets available at https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/8984693/the-lawrence-metal-massacrehalloween-bash-lawrence-the-bottleneck-lawrence

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/251212544220649

Band Promo Video - https://youtu.be/nzCMwD_M8oI

The Lawrence Metal Massacre - Halloween Bash 2023 Lineup can be found below along with a Spotify playlist of the bands performing at the following link - https://open.spotify.com/playlist/1Hlirwns7wiAIkDl2mbp7j

TMM 2023 Lineup:

Dreams in Peril (Kansas City, KS)

SinFool (Topeka, KS)

Love Like War (Hutchinson, KS)

EdgeOverEdge (Cherryvale, KS)

OxyToxin (Lawrence, KS)

Coventry Sacrifice (Pittsburg, KS)

From Ashes (Chanute, KS)

Why Bother (Liberal, MO)

The Less Fortunate (Joplin, MO)

Death By Zombie (Joplin, MO)

Multi-Faceted (Emporia, KS)

More Info: Festival EPK (Info, Band Pics) HERE

Sponsors Video - https://youtu.be/wSaBc0CRGpI