RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  17 Oct 2023 14:13 |  By RnMTeam

Iconic Festival SXSW® has a new home in Sydney

MUMBAI: Sydney has become the first-ever host city of an annual South by Southwest (SXSW®) event outside Austin, Texas with the inaugural Asia Pacific edition of the iconic creative industries festival kicking off today.

From Sunday 15 October until Sunday 22 October, SXSW Sydney will feature more than 1,200 events and sessions, including a line-up of luminary speakers including Academy Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman, Grammy-winning artist Chance The Rapper, creator of Black Mirror Charlie Brooker, filmmaker and director Baz Luhrmann, Australian actress Naomi Watts and many more.

Secured by the NSW Government through Destination NSW in partnership with TEG, SXSW has a remarkable track record of being the launchpad of what is next, famously providing a pitch platform for Uber and X (formerly known as Twitter), and the first global stage to a young Billie Eilish.

Now the event will take centre stage in New South Wales, showcasing Sydney as a hub for the creative industries in the Asia Pacific, bringing together creatives, tech pioneers, musicians and culture enthusiasts from across the region and beyond.

SXSW Sydney is a city-wide music festival, futurist think tank, a showcase of the latest games, alongside film and TV world premieres and next-gen technology expo. This one-of-a-kind event will take place at various locations in Sydney’s CBD, across Darling Harbour, Darling Quarter, Haymarket, Ultimo and Chippendale, activating a large number of venues throughout the city and supporting the entire ecosystem of Sydney’s visitor and night-time economy.

For more information about SXSW Sydney, visit sxswsydney.com

To plan your Sydney visit, head to sydney.com

Minister for Jobs and Tourism John Graham said:

“Straight from Austin, Texas to Sydney, our city will be the centre of the music, screen, gaming and tech world this week as we welcome locals and visitors to enjoy the inaugural SXSW Sydney. I’m very pleased that people attending SXSW will have the chance to see Sydney at its best after dark, soaking up music, ideas, and culture.  It’s the first time this event is being held outside of its Texas origins.

“SXSW Sydney will be a game-changing event for NSW. It is just the beginning of an unrivalled cultural events calendar over the coming months showcasing Sydney’s local talent, creativity, culture and natural beauty that draws people in from across the country and around the world.”

Managing Director of SXSW Sydney Colin Daniels said:

"SXSW coming to Sydney is not just a remarkable milestone for the event, it’s monumental for the global creative community. Leaving Austin for the first time in its history, the launch of SXSW Sydney is a testament to the city’s vibrant ecosystem and its prominence on the global stage. SXSW Sydney promises to be a unique and unforgettable event for all participants, and we can’t wait to see you here.” 

Tags
Nicole Kidman Chance the Rapper Charlie Brooker Baz Luhrmann actress Naomi Watts Sydney SXSW
Related news
 | 23 Jun 2023

Keith Urban wishes 'owl-spotting, artist, wife' Nicole Kidman a happy b'day

MUMBAI:Country singer Keith Urban took to social media to praise his "nature loving, owl-spotting, artist, wife" Nicole Kidman on her 56th birthday.

read more
 | 02 Mar 2021

Justin Bieber shares baby version of himself

MUMBAI: The “Yummy” singer, Justin Bieber shared a throwback photo on his Instagram. A baby picture of himself 27 year ago celebrating his 27 Birthday.

read more
 | 27 Jan 2021

Kanye West yells at Chance The Rapper in a new leaked documentary

MUMBAI: A video of Kanye West screaming at frequent collaborator Chance The Rapper has surfaced.

read more
 | 08 Dec 2020

See The Weeknd and Chance the Rapper’s reaction to Dionne Warwick's Tweets

MUMBAI: Dionne Warwick is out here taking names. Or rather, critiquing them! On Dec. 5, the legendary singer went on Twitter to ask her most burning questions about some of our favorite hit makers.

read more
 | 19 Oct 2020

Jacob Tremblay transforms into a young Justin Bieber in "Lonely" music video

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber is opening up about feelng "lonely." The 26-year-old collaborated with benny blanco to give fans a look into his mind with a new heartfelt track.

read more

RnM Biz

RED FM Introduces 14th Season of Its Longest Running IP Red Raas

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is delighted to annoread more

QYOU Media India and Bollywood Hungama Unite Forces to launch a Bollywood Music & Entertainment Channel on Connected TV

MUMBAI : Having recognized the importance of offering diverse and engaging content to its viewersread more

Whistling Woods International School of Music's Inaugural Music Marathon in association with IPRS Strikes a Chord in the Music World

MUMBAI: Whistling Woods International (WWI), is delighted to announce the successful completion oread more

BandLab Technologies appoints a Senior Advisor for AI

MUMBAI - BandLab Technologies, developer of BandLab, the world’s largest social music creation plread more

Superfan platform Fave strategic round nets $2M

MUMBAI : Fave, the platform for superfans, has secured another $2 million in an ongoing round, wread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Chicago post punk band La Rosa Noir, release debut album 'Arellano'

MUMBAI : Born & raised in Chicago, IL, post-punk band La Rosa Noir has announced the release of the debut album “Arellano,” out today on My...read more

2
Toronto's Robbi Niles : A musical virtuoso unleashes 'Fiji,' Blending R&B, pop, hip-pop, alt.rock and soca

MUMBAI : Robbi Niles, known for his captivating sound and smooth voice, is set to mesmerize the world once again with his latest single, "Fiji."...read more

3
Rap Flow: Your Ultimate Destination for Indian Hip-Hop on Amazon Music

MUMBAI: Indian Hip-Hop is in the midst of an electrifying revolution, and if you're looking for the hottest tracks and the most talented artists,...read more

4
Iconic Festival SXSW® has a new home in Sydney

MUMBAI: Sydney has become the first-ever host city of an annual South by Southwest (SXSW®) event outside Austin, Texas with the inaugural Asia...read more

5
LAWRENCE METAL MASSACRE Halloween Bash - Oct 21st with Dreams In Peril, SinFool, Love Like War and more!

MUMBAI : It's getting near... There's something eerie lurking in the dark trenches of Lawrence, KS' underground metal scene that is ready to rip...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games