Iconic Festival SXSW® has a new home in Sydney

MUMBAI: Sydney has become the first-ever host city of an annual South by Southwest (SXSW®) event outside Austin, Texas with the inaugural Asia Pacific edition of the iconic creative industries festival kicking off today.

From Sunday 15 October until Sunday 22 October, SXSW Sydney will feature more than 1,200 events and sessions, including a line-up of luminary speakers including Academy Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman, Grammy-winning artist Chance The Rapper, creator of Black Mirror Charlie Brooker, filmmaker and director Baz Luhrmann, Australian actress Naomi Watts and many more.

Secured by the NSW Government through Destination NSW in partnership with TEG, SXSW has a remarkable track record of being the launchpad of what is next, famously providing a pitch platform for Uber and X (formerly known as Twitter), and the first global stage to a young Billie Eilish.

Now the event will take centre stage in New South Wales, showcasing Sydney as a hub for the creative industries in the Asia Pacific, bringing together creatives, tech pioneers, musicians and culture enthusiasts from across the region and beyond.

SXSW Sydney is a city-wide music festival, futurist think tank, a showcase of the latest games, alongside film and TV world premieres and next-gen technology expo. This one-of-a-kind event will take place at various locations in Sydney’s CBD, across Darling Harbour, Darling Quarter, Haymarket, Ultimo and Chippendale, activating a large number of venues throughout the city and supporting the entire ecosystem of Sydney’s visitor and night-time economy.

Minister for Jobs and Tourism John Graham said:

“Straight from Austin, Texas to Sydney, our city will be the centre of the music, screen, gaming and tech world this week as we welcome locals and visitors to enjoy the inaugural SXSW Sydney. I’m very pleased that people attending SXSW will have the chance to see Sydney at its best after dark, soaking up music, ideas, and culture. It’s the first time this event is being held outside of its Texas origins.

“SXSW Sydney will be a game-changing event for NSW. It is just the beginning of an unrivalled cultural events calendar over the coming months showcasing Sydney’s local talent, creativity, culture and natural beauty that draws people in from across the country and around the world.”

Managing Director of SXSW Sydney Colin Daniels said:

"SXSW coming to Sydney is not just a remarkable milestone for the event, it’s monumental for the global creative community. Leaving Austin for the first time in its history, the launch of SXSW Sydney is a testament to the city’s vibrant ecosystem and its prominence on the global stage. SXSW Sydney promises to be a unique and unforgettable event for all participants, and we can’t wait to see you here.”