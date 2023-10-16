The Dollyrots new full - length album 'Night Owls' out now and new video for the song '5+5'

MUMBAI : The Dollyrots release their new album Night Owls, out now via Wicked Cool Records. Hear it at your favorite streaming platform here: https://orcd.co/nightowls

To accompany the album release the band delivers a new lyric video for the vibrant pop-punk anthem “5+5”. Watch it here: https://youtu.be/ZXlf6q8oktw?feature=shared

Night Owls is filled with infectious sensibilities and musical honesty, it’s a celebration of moving comfortably into adulthood and not sacrificing your rebellious attitude. For the new songs the Dollyrots once again enlisted longtime collaborator John Fields (Jimmy Eat World, All Time Low, Meet Me At the Altar) who is responsible for the bulk of production credit.

"What’s especially striking about this album is its richness in diversity. At its heart, it's undeniably pop punk, but it doesn’t confine itself to a singular sound. Each track brings its own flair, with subtle tweaks and shifts that keep the listening experience fresh from start to finish. It’s not just about creating catchy tunes (though there are plenty); it’s about exploring the vast landscape of punk and all its various sub-genres" - Folk N Rock.

Songs from Night Owls have already been deemed The Coolest Song In The World on Sirius XM’s Underground Garage, garnering featured spots and heavy rotation. The Dollyrots have become a long-time staple on the station and their steady output caught the attention of Wicked Cool founder Stevie Van Zandt long ago. “Their songwriting has reached a consistent level of greatness,” he said.

The Dollyrots are Kelly Ogden (bass and vocals), Luis Cabezas (guitar and vocals), and Simon Hancock as their current touring drummer.

“At the core of this,” Luis says, “we are a married couple with two kids and a small business that we need to keep afloat. That business just happens to be artistic, which can be a reach. So, these days, we try to find those middle-of-the-night moments where we can create and tap into that indescribable thing that helps us make music.” Kelly remarks, “Making this album took the longest of any yet. We struggled to find creative time during the pandemic, with two kids at home for a full school year. And in the end, I couldn’t be prouder of the end result.”