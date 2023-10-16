Parker McCollum announces Burn It Down Tour 2024

MUMBAI : ACM Award Winning and Multi-Platinum selling singer/songwriter Parker McCollum is set to embark on a 41-date U.S. Burn It Down Tour 2024, bringing his electrifying live performance to audiences across the nation. Produced by Emporium Presents, the tour will kick off on January 18th at Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA making stops in Dayton, New Orleans, Indianapolis, and more before wrapping up in Corpus Christi, TX at American Bank Center Arena on August 31st. In addition, joining McCollum on select dates throughout the tour will be special guests Corey Kent, Larry Fleet, George Birge, and Catie Offerman.

McCollum shared, “2024 is going to be the biggest and best show we have ever put together. I can’t wait for all the fans to come see what we are working up. The Burn It Down Tour is going to be absolutely epic.”

The tour announcement comes on the heels of McCollum's latest release, the critically acclaimed album "Never Enough" (released on May 12th via MCA Nashville) which includes his RIAA certified Platinum hit, "Handle On You," and his explosive current radio single, "Burn It Down." Most recently, he was notably nominated for New Artist of the Year at the 57th Annual CMA Awards.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with presales beginning October 17th. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, October 20th at 10am local time and varies by city*; check local listings at EmporiumPresents.com for more information.

Burn It Down Tour 2024:

Thu Jan 18 | Spokane, WA | Spokane Arena

Fri Jan 19 | Everett, WA | Angel Of The Winds Arena

Sat Jan 20 | Eugene, OR | Matthew Knight Arena

Thu Jan 25 | West Valley City, UT | Maverik Center

Fri Jan 26 | Idaho Falls, ID | Hero Arena Inside The Mountain America Center

Sat Jan 27 | Billings, MT | First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

Thu Feb 01 | Peoria, IL | Peoria Civic Center

Fri Feb 02 | Huntington, WV | Mountain Health Arena

Sat Feb 03 | West Lafayette, IN | Elliott Hall of Music

Thu Feb 08 | Kalamazoo, MI | Wings Event Center

Fri Feb 09 | Dayton, OH | Nutter Center

Sat Feb 10 | St. Louis, MO | Chaifetz Arena

Fri Mar 01 | Columbia, SC | Colonial Life Arena

Sat Mar 02 | Savannah, GA | Enmarket Arena

Thu Apr 04 | Abilene, TX | Taylor County Expo Center

Fri Apr 05 | Edinburg, TX | Bert Ogden Arena

Tue Apr 11 | New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center

Sat Apr 12 | Lake Charles, LA | Lake Charles Civic Center

Sat Apr 13 | Waco, TX | Touchdown Alley at McClane Stadium

Tue Apr 18 | Roanoke, VA | Berglund Center

Fri Apr 19 | Greensboro, NC | White Oak Amphitheatre

Thu May 02 | Salina, KS | Tony's Pizza Events Center

Fri May 03 | Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP

Sat May 04 | Columbia, MO | Mizzou Arena

Fri May 24 | Saratoga Springs, NY | Broadview Stage at SPAC

Sat May 25 | Gilford, NH | Bank of NH Pavilion

Sun May 26 | Bangor, ME | Maine Savings Amp

Sat Jun 01 | Jacksonville, FL | Daily's Place

Sat Jun 08 | Detroit, MI | Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Thu Jun 27 | Des Moines, IA | Wells Fargo Arena

Fri Jun 28 | Indianapolis, IN | TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sat Jun 29 | Kansas City, MO | Starlight Theatre

Tue Jul 18 | Brandon, MS | Brandon Amphitheater

Fri Jul 19 | Orange Beach, AL | The Wharf Amphitheater

Thu Aug 15 | Nampa, ID | Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Fri Aug 16 | Bend, OR | Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Sat Aug 17 | Ridgefield, WA | RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Fri Aug 23 | Rio Rancho, NM | Rio Rancho Events Center

Sun Aug 25 | Morrison, CO | Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 30 | College Station, TX | Reed Arena

Sat Aug 31 | Corpus Christi, TX | American Bank Center Arena