Parker McCollum announces Burn It Down Tour 2024

MUMBAI : ACM Award Winning and Multi-Platinum selling singer/songwriter Parker McCollum is set to embark on a 41-date U.S. Burn It Down Tour 2024, bringing his electrifying live performance to audiences across the nation. Produced by Emporium Presents, the tour will kick off on January 18th at Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA making stops in Dayton, New Orleans, Indianapolis, and more before wrapping up in Corpus Christi, TX at American Bank Center Arena on August 31st. In addition, joining McCollum on select dates throughout the tour will be special guests Corey Kent, Larry Fleet, George Birge, and Catie Offerman.
McCollum shared, “2024 is going to be the biggest and best show we have ever put together. I can’t wait for all the fans to come see what we are working up. The Burn It Down Tour is going to be absolutely epic.”
The tour announcement comes on the heels of McCollum's latest release, the critically acclaimed album "Never Enough" (released on May 12th via MCA Nashville) which includes his RIAA certified Platinum hit, "Handle On You," and his explosive current radio single, "Burn It Down." Most recently, he was notably nominated for New Artist of the Year at the 57th Annual CMA Awards.
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with presales beginning October 17th. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, October 20th at 10am local time and varies by city*; check local listings at EmporiumPresents.com for more information.
Burn It Down Tour 2024:
Thu Jan 18 | Spokane, WA | Spokane Arena
Fri Jan 19 | Everett, WA | Angel Of The Winds Arena
Sat Jan 20 | Eugene, OR | Matthew Knight Arena
Thu Jan 25 | West Valley City, UT | Maverik Center
Fri Jan 26 | Idaho Falls, ID | Hero Arena Inside The Mountain America Center
Sat Jan 27 | Billings, MT | First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
Thu Feb 01 | Peoria, IL | Peoria Civic Center
Fri Feb 02 | Huntington, WV | Mountain Health Arena
Sat Feb 03 | West Lafayette, IN | Elliott Hall of Music
Thu Feb 08 | Kalamazoo, MI | Wings Event Center
Fri Feb 09 | Dayton, OH | Nutter Center
Sat Feb 10 | St. Louis, MO | Chaifetz Arena
Fri Mar 01 | Columbia, SC | Colonial Life Arena
Sat Mar 02 | Savannah, GA | Enmarket Arena
Thu Apr 04 | Abilene, TX | Taylor County Expo Center
Fri Apr 05 | Edinburg, TX | Bert Ogden Arena
Tue Apr 11 | New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center
Sat Apr 12 | Lake Charles, LA | Lake Charles Civic Center
Sat Apr 13 | Waco, TX | Touchdown Alley at McClane Stadium
Tue Apr 18 | Roanoke, VA | Berglund Center
Fri Apr 19 | Greensboro, NC | White Oak Amphitheatre
Thu May 02 | Salina, KS | Tony's Pizza Events Center
Fri May 03 | Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP
Sat May 04 | Columbia, MO | Mizzou Arena
Fri May 24 | Saratoga Springs, NY | Broadview Stage at SPAC
Sat May 25 | Gilford, NH | Bank of NH Pavilion
Sun May 26 | Bangor, ME | Maine Savings Amp
Sat Jun 01 | Jacksonville, FL | Daily's Place
Sat Jun 08 | Detroit, MI | Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Thu Jun 27 | Des Moines, IA | Wells Fargo Arena
Fri Jun 28 | Indianapolis, IN | TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Sat Jun 29 | Kansas City, MO | Starlight Theatre
Tue Jul 18 | Brandon, MS | Brandon Amphitheater
Fri Jul 19 | Orange Beach, AL | The Wharf Amphitheater
Thu Aug 15 | Nampa, ID | Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Fri Aug 16 | Bend, OR | Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Sat Aug 17 | Ridgefield, WA | RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Fri Aug 23 | Rio Rancho, NM | Rio Rancho Events Center
Sun Aug 25 | Morrison, CO | Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 30 | College Station, TX | Reed Arena
Sat Aug 31 | Corpus Christi, TX | American Bank Center Arena
