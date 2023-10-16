RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  16 Oct 2023 14:32 |  By RnMTeam

On the heels of his EDCLV debut, Tones drops vintage house track 'Bring Me Back'

MUMBAI :  Arizona-based, genre-bending producer Tones is always trying to push his sound forward.

Having recently made his EDC Las Vegas debut, performed at Goldrush Music Festival and in Dubai, and shared stages alongside electronic music heavyweights such as GTA and Party Favor, Tones has an expansive repertoire of dance music genres within his production arsenal.  

The multi-faceted artist is also committed to expanding his purview in other areas of his life as well. As an entrepreneur, mental-health advocate, and dynamic DJ/producer, Tones has a natural curiosity and desire for exploration  - whether it be by serving on the Mental Health Advisory Board of Directors at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, or shiting over to his nighttime passion by playing rowdy, club-igniting DJ sets.

Over the past two months, Tones has been showcasing his evocative, transportive musical style. In April, he dropped “Maniac,” a club thrillride that appropriately captures a raucous, festival energy with its expertly crafted, heart-stopping drops and dance-fueled beat making.

In May, he dropped “Feel The Heat,” a tech-house banger that brings listeners to that moment at a music festival when the sun starts setting, reminiscing on that euphoric feeling of anticipation that precedes a night of passionate dancing.

Now, Tones unveils “Bring Me Back” via Brainjack Records, a throwback club track that diverts from the more brooding styles of his previous singles into a more jubilant presentation. With layers of vibrant, uplifting synths and groovy basslines, “Bring Me Back” acutely recreates a club atmosphere and that feeling of euphoria that emanates from a joyful, crowded dancefloor.

“Bring Me Back” kicks off with infectious high-hat rhythms and thumping kickdrums before introducing the track’s central vocal sample. The song then builds and drops into its infectious beat, imbuing its vintage rave atmosphere with futuristic synths and immaculate sound design.

The result is a sonic experience that ignites a sense of liberation and unity - beckoning the listener to lose themselves in the soundscape, surrender to the rhythm, and rediscover the boundless joy that resides within us all.

Fans can catch Tones play on the legendary Groove Cruise Miami next January for the festival’s 20th anniversary edition.

Tags
Tones Brainjack Records Singers music Songs
Related news
 | 16 Oct 2023

1999 Write The Future's Debut single 'WORLD STOP TURNING' Via 88Rising

MUMBAI : 88rising has released the official audio and music video for “World Stop Turning,” a new single from its new media & artist collective, 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE. For its launch, the collective tapped artists Rich Brian, Warren Hue and Zion.T.

read more
 | 16 Oct 2023

Celebrating Sangeet Bhushan Pt. Ram Marathe's Centenary with a Marathi Musical Tribute ‘Bal Gandharva Te Anand Gandharva

MUMBAI : Marathi Natak and Natya Sangeet enthusiasts are in for a musical treat as we celebrate the birth centenary of Sangeet Bhushan Pandit Ram Marathe with a spectacular musical tribute.

read more
 | 16 Oct 2023

Grammy Award Winner Black Coffee Announces Maiden India Tour with SUNBURN

MUMBAI : The 17th edition of Asia's largest dance music festival, Sunburn announces yet another mammoth Arena Tour as part of its 2023 line-up.

read more
 | 16 Oct 2023

Future house duo Electric Polar Bears drop Where We Started EP, with new single 'Control'

MUMBAI : Since releasing their first music in 2021 and playing their first show at Groove Cruise in 2017, future house duo Electric Polar Bears (who go by the names Zero and Snowball) have been on a constant upward trajectory.

read more
 | 16 Oct 2023

The Dollyrots new full - length album 'Night Owls' out now and new video for the song '5+5'

MUMBAI : The Dollyrots release their new album Night Owls, out now via Wicked Cool Records. Hear it at your favorite streaming platform here: https://orcd.co/nightowls

read more

RnM Biz

BandLab Technologies appoints a Senior Advisor for AI

MUMBAI - BandLab Technologies, developer of BandLab, the world’s largest social music creation plread more

Superfan platform Fave strategic round nets $2M

MUMBAI : Fave, the platform for superfans, has secured another $2 million in an ongoing round, wread more

PDM manages the ‘Voltas FTS 2023’ meet in Zurich, Switzerland

MUMBAI : PDM, a Division of Percept Limited, and a leading company in the Events and Experientialread more

Iyer Foundation presents the 10th Saadhana Festival of Music

MUMBAI – Iyer Foundation proudly presents the 10th Saadhana Festival of Music, an extraordinary read more

Percept ICE and Percept Profile execute the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board Media Meet and Roadshow in Hyderabad

MUMBAI : Percept ICE and Percept Profile came together to conceptualize and execute the Media Meeread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Gromo taps rapper Chevy Woods (Waka Flocka Flame/Wiz Khalifa collaborator) for bass house/hip-hop hybrid 'The Protagonist'

MUMBAI : Genre-bending DJ, producer, and film enthusiast Gromo wants to show listener’s the depth of his mind. The New-York based artist has spent...read more

2
Grammy Award Winner Black Coffee Announces Maiden India Tour with SUNBURN

MUMBAI : The 17th edition of Asia's largest dance music festival, Sunburn announces yet another mammoth Arena Tour as part of its 2023 line-up. DJ,...read more

3
Genre-melding artist UnderLux unveils vibrant trance single 'We Can All Go' off forthcoming EP

MUMBAI : Genre-hopping producer/DJ UnderLux has an ever-evolving artistic persona.read more

4
Future house duo Electric Polar Bears drop Where We Started EP, with new single 'Control'

MUMBAI : Since releasing their first music in 2021 and playing their first show at Groove Cruise in 2017, future house duo Electric Polar Bears (who...read more

5
Celebrating Sangeet Bhushan Pt. Ram Marathe's Centenary with a Marathi Musical Tribute ‘Bal Gandharva Te Anand Gandharva

MUMBAI : Marathi Natak and Natya Sangeet enthusiasts are in for a musical treat as we celebrate the birth centenary of Sangeet Bhushan Pandit Ram...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games