On the heels of his EDCLV debut, Tones drops vintage house track 'Bring Me Back'

MUMBAI : Arizona-based, genre-bending producer Tones is always trying to push his sound forward.

Having recently made his EDC Las Vegas debut, performed at Goldrush Music Festival and in Dubai, and shared stages alongside electronic music heavyweights such as GTA and Party Favor, Tones has an expansive repertoire of dance music genres within his production arsenal.

The multi-faceted artist is also committed to expanding his purview in other areas of his life as well. As an entrepreneur, mental-health advocate, and dynamic DJ/producer, Tones has a natural curiosity and desire for exploration - whether it be by serving on the Mental Health Advisory Board of Directors at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, or shiting over to his nighttime passion by playing rowdy, club-igniting DJ sets.

Over the past two months, Tones has been showcasing his evocative, transportive musical style. In April, he dropped “Maniac,” a club thrillride that appropriately captures a raucous, festival energy with its expertly crafted, heart-stopping drops and dance-fueled beat making.

In May, he dropped “Feel The Heat,” a tech-house banger that brings listeners to that moment at a music festival when the sun starts setting, reminiscing on that euphoric feeling of anticipation that precedes a night of passionate dancing.

Now, Tones unveils “Bring Me Back” via Brainjack Records, a throwback club track that diverts from the more brooding styles of his previous singles into a more jubilant presentation. With layers of vibrant, uplifting synths and groovy basslines, “Bring Me Back” acutely recreates a club atmosphere and that feeling of euphoria that emanates from a joyful, crowded dancefloor.

“Bring Me Back” kicks off with infectious high-hat rhythms and thumping kickdrums before introducing the track’s central vocal sample. The song then builds and drops into its infectious beat, imbuing its vintage rave atmosphere with futuristic synths and immaculate sound design.

The result is a sonic experience that ignites a sense of liberation and unity - beckoning the listener to lose themselves in the soundscape, surrender to the rhythm, and rediscover the boundless joy that resides within us all.

Fans can catch Tones play on the legendary Groove Cruise Miami next January for the festival’s 20th anniversary edition.