News |  16 Oct 2023 14:37 |  By RnMTeam

Grammy Award Winner Black Coffee Announces Maiden India Tour with SUNBURN

MUMBAI : The 17th edition of Asia's largest dance music festival, Sunburn announces yet another mammoth Arena Tour as part of its 2023 line-up. DJ, record producer and songwriter Black Coffee will return to India to headline his first-ever multi-city tour after having played in the country in 2022.

Spanning four days, the South African dance music superstar will kick-start his tour on 7th December in Hyderabad, 8th December in Bengaluru, followed by Mumbai on 9th December and culminate with Delhi NCR on 10th December.

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn states, “There has been a massive demand for a standalone Black Coffee India tour since a few years now. I’m glad that we could finally pull this off for our dedicated fan community and once again uniquely position India’s burgeoning dance music scene.”

Black Coffee will soon become the first South African DJ/producer to headline Madison Square Garden this fall. The MSG show follows Black Coffee’s three sold-out shows at The Brooklyn Mirage last fall. Since the release of 2021's Subconsciously LP, Black Coffee has been a dominant force on the global festival circuit. The album resulted in him making Grammy history as the first African artist to win the award in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category.

With an aim to cater to dance music enthusiasts across various cities pan India and around the world, Sunburn Arena has played host to some of the world’s leading DJs over the past few years including world renowned DJ Snake, Dimitri Vegas And Like Mike, Hardwell, Deadmau5, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Swedish House Mafia, Dash Berlin and Avicii.

The Black Coffee India Tour 2023 is presented by Absolute Glassware, powered by Kingfisher packaged drinking water and produced by Sunburn .

Tickets are live from 15th Oct Sunday at 12 noon on www.bookmyshow.com. Ticket prices start from INR 1500/- upwards.

