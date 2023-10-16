RadioandMusic
News |  16 Oct 2023 12:42 |  By RnMTeam

Genre-melding artist UnderLux unveils vibrant trance single 'We Can All Go' off forthcoming EP

MUMBAI : Genre-hopping producer/DJ UnderLux has an ever-evolving artistic persona.

Since he started composing and performing music at a young age, UnderLux has shape-shifted through various musical genres, having begun in pop-punk before producing his own beats. With an electronic sound informed by his love for electro-soul, house, and bass music, the dynamic producer has garnered a fervent Denver fanbase endeared to his emotive and experimental soundscapes - a style that has led to collaborations with artists such as Maddy O’Neal, Vincent Antone, Homemade Spaceship, and MIDIcinal; a performance at the official Pretty Lights pre-party at Cervantes’ Other Side; and sets at and clubs such as JING Las Vegas, DAYLIGHT Beach Club, and Club Blue in Bogota, Colombia.

Now, the artist is revving up towards his forthcoming EP Hacking the Circuits, a 3-track collection that displays UnderLux’s knack for pushing musical boundaries and continually redefining himself. Vibrant, expressive, and powerful, Hacking the Circuits promises to take listeners on a spellbinding sonic journey that refuses to stagnate or stick to the confines of one genre.

Today, listeners can get their first taste of the EP with “We Can All Go,” a hypnotic trance track that focuses on weaving lush tapestries of sound as opposed to over indulging on distracting production flourishes. With propulsive rhythms and rich, melodic synth layers, “We Can All Go” evokes a transcendent, euphoric dance floor experience.

“We Can All Go” kicks off with epic, cinematic bass tones underlying angelic, ethereal vocal chants and blazing synth notes.

Then, the track slowly builds with a delicate vocal passage cooing “We can all go/we’re all in this/close your eyes/and share our happiness,” before dropping a thumping bassline that carries through the song like a heartbeat and are accompanied by blazing synth chords and intricate key licks.

Next, the colorful track welcomes arpeggiated keyboard chord progressions and ethereal backing synth pads before transitioning into the final drop, whose bouncy drums close out the track in dance-fueled fashion.

Fans will be able to catch UnderLux play out “We Can All Go” and other Hacking The Circuits tracks at his upcoming EP listening party “The Great Beat Harvest” at Orchid Denver on Saturday, September 23 with support from producer/vocalist LENi.

