Future house duo Electric Polar Bears drop Where We Started EP, with new single 'Control'

MUMBAI : Since releasing their first music in 2021 and playing their first show at Groove Cruise in 2017, future house duo Electric Polar Bears (who go by the names Zero and Snowball) have been on a constant upward trajectory.

They established themselves in the dance music world with a unique mythology, claiming to have an Antarctic lab headquarters where they concoct perfect party-throwing strategies. They’ve fleshed-out this worldbuilding even further at their stand-out shows, where the polar bear-headed duo combine 3000 LED heads, powerful confetti cannons, dazzling lasers, frost machines, and a dedicated penguin parade backdropped by their vibrant, bouncy house beats.

As a result, the Electric Polar Bears’ infectious sound and magnetic performance style have led to collaborations with producers and vocalists such as Paris Hilton, Nitti Gritti, and TyDi; support from industry tastemakers like Afrojack, Alison Wonderland, Deorro, and Illenium; performances at festivals around the world including Decadence Arizona, Water Castle Carnival, and Global Dance Festival; and a showcase at Paris Hilton’s Neon Wedding.

Now, the duo unveils their Where We Started EP, a 3-track package that broadens their artistic scope and is an expression of their musical and philosophical sensibilities.

Following their 2022 tour, the Electric Polar Bears found a renewed sense of purpose after connecting with their fans every night - an assortment of communal experiences that showed them the raw power of electronic music culture. From these moments, the duo decided to lean into their uplifting aesthetics, crafting a vintage house sound that’s filtered through a futuristic presentation.

The result of this approach is their new Where We Started EP, which, through its creative, euphoric mix of analog synths, drum machines, and contemporary digital softwares, pays homage to classic eras of dance music while simultaneously introducing audiences to new sounds.

Fans got their first taste of the EP with self-titled track “Where We Started” - a euphoric cut with a groovy, head-spinning beat that transports listeners to the inception of Electric Polar Bears’ musical journey.

Next was, “Motion,” a vintage house cut incorporating nostalgic sound design imbued with shimmering, futuristic production.

Today, Electric Polar Bears release “Control” as the final track on the EP. With its heart-pumping, bass-infused house beats and contagiously melodic chord progressions, the track is a perfect way to immerse listeners into the Electric Polar Bears world and evoke the feel-good vibes of their shows.

The track kicks off with an epic, cinematic orchestra hit before giving way to the song’s central melodic riff. Then, atmospheric claps, head-spinning risers, and stuttering drum percussion build into the song’s head-spinning, dance floor-igniting drop.

With scintillating house hi-hats, deep bass synths, and thumping kickdrums, “Control” is an acute embodiment of Electric Polar Bears’ crowd-winning skillset. And as a track designed to kick off a set, the song is true to its name with its ability to effortlessly move an audience.

Fans can catch Electric Polar Bears play out tracks from their Where We Started EP when they open up for Damon Sharpe at ADE (Amsterdam Dance Event)’s Frozen Frequencies event on Wednesday, October 18.

Beyond packing out dance floors, Electric Polar Bears are dedicated to philanthropic endeavors and leveraging their platform to make a positive impact on the world. For their most recent charitable act, the duo have announced they will be donating 10 percent of their streaming revenue for the remainder of 2023 to Only.one’s Antarctica marine protection initiative - an initiative to protect vital Antarctic ecosystems and deliver the largest act of ocean protection in history.