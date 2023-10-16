RadioandMusic
News |  16 Oct 2023 14:44 |  By RnMTeam

Celebrating Sangeet Bhushan Pt. Ram Marathe's Centenary with a Marathi Musical Tribute ‘Bal Gandharva Te Anand Gandharva

MUMBAI : Marathi Natak and Natya Sangeet enthusiasts are in for a musical treat as we celebrate the birth centenary of Sangeet Bhushan Pandit Ram Marathe with a spectacular musical tribute. This event, conceptualised by Pancham Nishad and presented by Rithwik Foundation, promises to transport the audience into the world of timeless Marathi music. The musical soiree will be held at Shanmukhananda Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Auditorium, Sion (East) on 21st October 2023 at 6.00 p.m. in the evening.

"Bal Gandharva Te Anand Gandharva" will be an evening to remember, paying homage to the legendary Pt. Ram Marathe and other stalwarts of the golden age of Marathi stage music like Keshavrao Bhosle, Bapushaeb Pendharkar, Master Dinanath Mangeshkar, Sureshrao Haldankar, Rambhau Marathe, Jitendra Abhisheki and the Shiledar family.

Noted vocalists Arya Ambekar, Prathamesh Laghate, Mugdha Vaishampayan, Bhagyesh Marathe, and Anand Bhate, honored with the title "Anand Gandharva," will bring the Natyapadas of these musical legends to life.

Sangeet Bhushan Pandit Ram Marathe (1924-1989)

Pandit Ram Marathe is one of the finest and most popular musicians of his era. He was one of the rare artists who had a winsome command over both genres of music that is Indian Classical music and Marathi NatyaSangeet. He was truly a musician par excellence travelled across the globe and regaled the audience through his mellifluous music. Last not but not least he was called the uncrowned king of Jod Ragas (Jod Ragancha Badshah).

Mr. Praveen Kadle, the visionary founder and Director of the Rithwik Foundation for Performing Arts, shared his perspective, stating, "Cultivating a profound appreciation for Indian classical music and the performing arts among the younger generation is our core mission. Our commitment extends to preserving and propagating India's rich cultural heritage through the digitization of music and live performances."

"Celebrating the centenary of Pt. Ram Marathe, 'Bal Gandharva Te Anand Gandharva' is a melodic journey through the ages, an ode to our timeless musical heritage." – says Mr. Shashi Vyas, Director Pancham Nishad.

Event Details:

    Date: October 21, 2023
    Time: 6:00 p.m. onwards
    Venue: Shanmukhananda Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Auditorium, Sion (East).
    Tickets: Available at www.bookmyshow.com

 

