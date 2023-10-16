1999 Write The Future's Debut single 'WORLD STOP TURNING' Via 88Rising

MUMBAI : 88rising has released the official audio and music video for “World Stop Turning,” a new single from its new media & artist collective, 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE. For its launch, the collective tapped artists Rich Brian, Warren Hue and Zion.T.
“World Stop Turning” is a dreamy R&B earworm with cozy melodies. The singer/rapper trio reminisce on former relationships, looking back on spurned lovers who won’t be missed when the world stops turning.
The accompanying music video portrays Rich Brian, Warren Hue and Zion.T spending a Sunday afternoon with friends and family, offering a glimpse into the lives of people within their community. From backyard mahjong games to pickup basketball in the driveway, the serenity of the neighborhood is the backdrop to the video. A further nod to the nostalgia of Asian-American culture in the new video, vintage Honda vehicles — from the 1996 Civic Hatchback that the artists are chilling in, to the throwback CRX, Prelude, S2000 and Acura Integra — take the 88rising artists on a procession through their neighborhood while celebrating the popular Asian car culture scene of this era.
Watch the “World Stop Turning” music video
