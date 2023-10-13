Exploring an interview with Musical Maestro - Mihir Chandan on the new trend of Bride's Boiler Room

MUMBAI : The wedding season is around the corner and various trends follow a wedding, be it destination or in the house. Social media engagement through hours of scrolling and checking new trends on our feed makes us instantly save the posts for future reference. We have seen amazing photographs of couples, guests, arrangements, wedding attires, baraatis, dhols to sound and even the décor on the dhols. What is not spoken about is the changing mindset of newer generations who have ensured the wedding rituals have undergone a remarkable twist. Experimentation is alive among new-age brides and grooms amid global wedding trends. We would like you to introduce a new concept that’s soon going to be a rage in Indian weddings picking up on Bride’s Boiler Room.

We would be happy to connect you with Mihir Chandan on the new trend that is picking up through the blend of music with 7 instruments and live performance

· The wedding tradition meets modernity by redefining the wedding narrative with this revolutionary concept of ‘Bride’s Boiler Room’

· What is the inspiration of the set to make this event a groundbreaking event which coincides with Groom’s Baraat ceremony

· What a Musical migration through 7 live instruments can create an emerging tradition with innovation in a spectacular celebration of love

*The Maestro of Sound: Mihir Chandan, a musical virtuoso, is the heart of this event. His ability to seamlessly switch between seven different instruments while delivering electrifying techno and tech house music promises an unforgettable musical journey

About Mihir Chandan - Mihir Chandan’s musical migration from a Handpan & Rav player, Multi-Instrumentalist, to a Composer, Live Looper and Music producer is a journey of over a decade. An expression of music, that, in the International HANGDRUM & Music Scene, conveys the echo of the era of harmonic melodies, Mihir Chandan attracts an audience size of 200,000+ on all social media platforms combined. Recently been featured on Rolling Stones, MidDay, Spotify, Outlook India, Telegraph, Indian Saga, The Hindu, New Indian Express and more.

Mihir’s YouTube Channel: https://youtube.com/@ mihirchandanofficial

About Bride's "Boiler Room" - Tradition and Innovation Unite: This event symbolizes the intersection of tradition and innovation. As the groom's procession proceeds, the "Boiler Room" becomes a space for family and friends to celebrate in a contemporary manner, blending both worlds and emphasizing unity in diversity. The Fusion of Two Celebrations is a parallel celebration that signifies unity, as both sides come together in a grand, boundary-breaking revelry.

UPCOMING EVENT: In an upcoming wedding at Raffles, Udaipur where tradition meets modernity, Aastha Batra is redefining the wedding narrative with her revolutionary concept – "Bride's Boiler Room." Aastha's vision beautifully captures the essence of a wedding as the unison of families, not just individuals. Aastha Batra's Message of Unity: The event goes beyond tradition; it's a message of acceptance and love's power to transcend norms. It redefines weddings, proving that tradition and innovation can harmoniously coexist. On Aastha's wedding day, Raffles in Udaipur will witness a historic celebration, symbolizing love's ability to transcend boundaries, and the power of music to unite. "Bride's Boiler Room" is a revolutionary step, setting a new age standard for Indian weddings, uniting tradition with innovation and leaving an indelible mark on the canvas of love.

Happy to know your thoughts on this new trend.