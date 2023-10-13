Cosmic Gate's Classic 'The Truth' receives a killer '2.0' reimagining

MUMBAI : The post-‘MOSAIIK’-album calm is over and there’s a new Cosmic storm on the horizon !! Into the autumn, the GRAMMY-nominated duo return with fresh music, a new run of shows and one unmissable, autumn-blues-banishing livestream!

Now if a revisit to ‘The Truth’s caught you unawares, we reckon you’re in good company, as Cosmic Gate have held plans for its ‘2.0’ plenty close to the chest. However, it’s what Nic & Bossi have done with it that’ll be more unexpected still. In a momentary departure from the deeper/cooler sound of late, they’ve 2.0’d ‘The Truth’ into a main stage techno anthem. Complete with barrelling bass, cavernous FX, thunderous 303 and a one lethal, heart-in-mouth drop, it’s not something you’re gonna miss floor-side!



Something of a revelation ‘The Truth’s return might be, but Nic and Bossi’s timing with the release couldn’t be more deliberate. As its broodingly technotic vocal intones, “the truth is often hard to find / the truth, it brings you to the light”, and in 2023’s truth-blurring AI world, its 2002-message could hardly be more relatable.



To give this monster-in-the-making the introduction it deserves, Cosmic Gate have ticked another next-level livestream off their wish-list! After streaming sets from Miami, Mexico, Ibiza and New York (where their 2020 set has already clocked up 14million Youtube views!), this time the boys are Bali-bound. There on Oct 11th, Nic and Bossi soundtracked another exceptionally picturesque Indonesian sundowner. Naturally, pride of place amongst its 2hrs of enrapturing deep house, melodic techno and raw, hypnotic and deep trance will be ‘The Truth 2.0’.



You can catch/re-visit CG’s Bali livestream now through Youtube, Facebook and Twitch, and purchase or playlist-add ‘The Truth 2.0’ from October 13 here [https://blackhole.lnk.to/ thetruth2 ]. Into the autumn, Nic & Bossi have much more to come, so keep watching those Cosmic skies!