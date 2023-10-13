RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Oct 2023 17:02 |  By RnMTeam

Corren Cavini returns to Purified Records with Ghosts EP

MUMBAI : Making a monumental label debut with his Melancholy Party EP earlier this year, Dutch sound designer Corren Cavini returns to Purified Records with his two-track Ghosts EP.

Stream / Purchase: Corren Cavini – Ghosts EP 

Conjuring a poignant atmosphere, the title track showcases Corren’s artistic mastery as he balances a variety of textures and elements to achieve a hauntingly beautiful soundscape. Calling upon classical instrumentation, flurrying synths and deep basslines, Ghosts is a captivating cut that has been striking a chord with audiences in sets around the globe. Rolling into Triple Taxation, Corren invites listeners into a cinematic realm, reaching great heights with encompassing pads and melodic fragments.

Born in Haarlem, The Netherlands, Corren Cavini (Corné Kamminga) took his first musical steps at a young age when he began to play the guitar. Sparking an ever-growing passion, he found a love for collecting music, and was soon led to the world of DJing. After making his club debut at fifteen years old, it wasn’t long before he started experimenting with the production side of things. Exposed to his homeland’s rich house and techno scene, he cultivated his signature sound under the alias Corren Cavini.

Over the years, his sound has been shaped by the constant presence of emotion, harmonic tension and warmth, which helped put him on the map as one of the most prominent talents in his genre. Incorporating inspiration from modern art and cinema, he strives to tell stories that are close to his heart through his craft. His progressive ethos sets him apart with tracks and sets that take a vibrant approach to house and techno, while remaining true to his underground roots. Chartering releases on prestigious imprints such as DAYS like NIGHTS, This Never Happened and Purified Records, he also gains support from A-list acts including Eelke Kleijn, Lane 8, Nora En Pure, Tinlicker and more.

Tags
Corren Cavini DJing Purified Records music Songs
Related news
 | 13 Oct 2023

Exploring an interview with Musical Maestro - Mihir Chandan on the new trend of Bride's Boiler Room

MUMBAI : The wedding season is around the corner and various trends follow a wedding, be it destination or in the house. Social media engagement through hours of scrolling and checking new trends on our feed makes us instantly save the posts for future reference.

read more
 | 13 Oct 2023

Baja Frequencia and Chocolate Remix drop blistering club track 'La Caracúlica'

MUMBAI : Global bass duo Baja Frequencia team up with rapper Chocolate Remix on new single ‘La Caracúlica’, out via Chinese Man Records on the 13th October. The single is the third from Baja Frequencia’s forthcoming tenth anniversary EP Fast & Purrious due the 3rd of November.

read more
 | 13 Oct 2023

Lauren Mia releases plant medicine inspired 'Ceremony' ahead of RE:BIRTH album

MUMBAI : Multi-disciplinary musician and producer Lauren Mia is preparing tirelessly for the release of her first full body of work RE:BIRTH, set for release on November 14th, 2023.

read more
 | 13 Oct 2023

Cosmic Gate's Classic 'The Truth' receives a killer '2.0' reimagining

MUMBAI : The post-‘MOSAIIK’-album calm is over and there’s a new Cosmic storm on the horizon !! Into the autumn, the GRAMMY-nominated duo return with fresh music, a new run of shows and one unmissable, autumn-blues-banishing livestream!

read more
 | 13 Oct 2023

Rap Flow: Your Ultimate Destination for Indian Hip-Hop on Amazon Music

MUMBAI: Indian Hip-Hop is in the midst of an electrifying revolution, and if you're looking for the hottest tracks and the most talented artists, look no further than Amazon Music's - Rap Flow.

read more

RnM Biz

BandLab Technologies appoints a Senior Advisor for AI

MUMBAI - BandLab Technologies, developer of BandLab, the world’s largest social music creation plread more

Superfan platform Fave strategic round nets $2M

MUMBAI : Fave, the platform for superfans, has secured another $2 million in an ongoing round, wread more

PDM manages the ‘Voltas FTS 2023’ meet in Zurich, Switzerland

MUMBAI : PDM, a Division of Percept Limited, and a leading company in the Events and Experientialread more

Iyer Foundation presents the 10th Saadhana Festival of Music

MUMBAI – Iyer Foundation proudly presents the 10th Saadhana Festival of Music, an extraordinary read more

Percept ICE and Percept Profile execute the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board Media Meet and Roadshow in Hyderabad

MUMBAI : Percept ICE and Percept Profile came together to conceptualize and execute the Media Meeread more

top# 5 articles

1
Only a few days left! Canada's mountain mosh pit Armstrong Metalfest taking band submissions for 2024 lineup

MUMBAI :  Only a few days left for bands interested in applying to Western Canada's largest mountain mosh pit Armstrong MetalFest for their 2024...read more

2
PNAU Ft. Empire of the Sun release new single 'AEIOU'

MUMBAI : With billions of streams and massive chart-topping hits between them, PNAU and Empire of the Sun have shaped the global electronic music...read more

3
Jules and F.Y.D.I pay tribute to the beauty of imperfection on barbie-Inspired pop confection 'I'mPerfect'

MUMBAI : With the overwhelming popularity of the Barbie movie right now, every woman is reflecting on her own experiences growing up with the doll –...read more

4
Whistling Woods International School of Music's Inaugural Music Marathon in association with IPRS Strikes a Chord in the Music World

Whistling Woods International (WWI), is delighted to announce the successful completion of its inaugural edition of ‘Music Marathon - The World...read more

5
PDM manages the ‘Voltas FTS 2023’ meet in Zurich, Switzerland

MUMBAI : PDM, a Division of Percept Limited, and a leading company in the Events and Experiential domain, conceptualized and managed the ‘Voltas FTS...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games