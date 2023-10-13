Camden Cox shares new single 'Touching me'

MUMBAI : DJ, vocalist, songwriter and artist Camden Cox has today dropped her new single ‘Touching Me’. Listen HERE / Watch the video HERE. The synth-laden record showcases Camden’s signature style, blending melodic harmonies and hypnotic vocals to create a dance floor ready track.

Speaking about the single Camden says: ‘Touching me is about transitioning from dark into light. One moment you’re lonely and cold, the next minute somebody has come along and lit up your whole world! Suddenly everything is warm and vibrant and your heart is so full. Like throwing a flare into the night sky.’

‘Touching Me’ follows a hectic summer for Camden who has performed and DJ’ed at London’s Printworks, Boardmasters, EDC Las Vegas, and supported Ellie Goulding at KOKO. Along with this, she also completed an eye-watering stint in Ibiza with slots at O Beach, Becky Hill’s Ibiza Rocks Residency, Café Mambo and BBC Radio 1’s Ibiza Weekend.

2023 has seen a stellar run of releases from Camden, including solo hits ‘Oblivion’ and ‘Gold’, as well as collaborations with Wax Motif and Jaded, ‘365’ alongside Biscits and a feature on Oden & Fatzo’s summer anthem ‘Lady Love’ which has now surpassed over half a million streams.

Camden has earned her acclaim from tastemakers such as DJ Mag, Clash, Dummy, The Line of Best Fit, Hunger, Notion, KISS Dance, JAGUAR, Charlie Hedges, Danny Howard MistaJam and even the coveted title of ‘Track of the Week’ from BBC Radio 1’s Arielle Free. Lauded for her instinctive songwriting, velvety-soft vocals and in-depth knowledge of club music, Camden has more than earned her reputation as a dance music all-rounder. The dynamic artist’s penchant for combining silky falsettos with raucous beats has not only placed her as an in-demand collaborator for the electronic world’s biggest names, but a star in her own right - amassing over 100 million streams on Spotify alone.