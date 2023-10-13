Baja Frequencia and Chocolate Remix drop blistering club track 'La Caracúlica'

MUMBAI : Global bass duo Baja Frequencia team up with rapper Chocolate Remix on new single ‘La Caracúlica’, out via Chinese Man Records on the 13th October. The single is the third from Baja Frequencia’s forthcoming tenth anniversary EP Fast & Purrious due the 3rd of November.

On ‘La Caracúlica’ Marseille duo Baja Frequencia join forces with queer Argentinian rapper and vocalist Chocolate Remix for a blistering explosion of sharp lyricism over earworm synths and a hypnotic reggaeton beat. Chocolate Remix is well-loved for her eloquent delivery and razor-like words, in her work she address taboo subjects such as female pleasure and sexuality, as well as denouncing all forms of oppression, censorship and violence faced by the LGBTQ+ community, and on ‘La Caracúlica’ her words slice through the rhythms with delicious power. ‘La Caracúlica’ is a hot one - essential!

Baja Frequencia add:

"We met Chocolate Remix during our tour of South America. She had invited us to one of her DJ sets in Buenos Aires, and the feeling immediately took hold. We then naturally collaborated with her on one of our tracks on the 'Sudamericat' EP - an EP made up of guest artists we'd met on our South American tour - and it was a real pleasure. We were lucky enough to play this track together ("Belicosa") during one of her last visits to Marseille. With this new EP, it seemed obvious to us to ask her again to do a track, especially as the instrumentation suited her musical universe very well, and we’re really not disappointed with the result!"

Baja Frequencia are producers and DJs, Azuleski and Goodjiu. The project originally intended as a one-off set has now been going strong for a decade. Starting out life as a hybrid live machine and homemade bootleg DJ set for their ‘Cumbia Fusion’ and ‘Global Bass’ nights back in 2013, the response was so overwhelming it took flight as a fully fledged production project and the duo never looked back.

In their ten years together their pair have collaborated and produced with the likes of Warrior Queen, Dai Burger, La Dame Blanche, MC Blimes Brixton, Skarra Mucci and many more. Making their mark with jaw-dropping live shows and a unique sound that encompasses a rich variety of influences including Jamaican dancehall, juke, reggaeton, baile funk and cumbia villera, all underpinned by big techno kicks and acidulous leads.