RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Oct 2023 18:29 |  By RnMTeam

Baja Frequencia and Chocolate Remix drop blistering club track 'La Caracúlica'

MUMBAI : Global bass duo Baja Frequencia team up with rapper Chocolate Remix on new single ‘La Caracúlica’, out via Chinese Man Records on the 13th October. The single is the third from Baja Frequencia’s forthcoming tenth anniversary EP Fast & Purrious due the 3rd of November.

On ‘La Caracúlica’ Marseille duo Baja Frequencia join forces with queer Argentinian rapper and vocalist Chocolate Remix for a blistering explosion of sharp lyricism over earworm synths and a hypnotic reggaeton beat. Chocolate Remix is well-loved for her eloquent delivery and razor-like words, in her work she address taboo subjects such as female pleasure and sexuality, as well as denouncing all forms of oppression, censorship and violence faced by the LGBTQ+ community, and on ‘La Caracúlica’ her words slice through the rhythms with delicious power. ‘La Caracúlica’ is a hot one - essential!

Baja Frequencia add:

"We met Chocolate Remix during our tour of South America. She had invited us to one of her DJ sets in Buenos Aires, and the feeling immediately took hold. We then naturally collaborated with her on one of our tracks on the 'Sudamericat' EP - an EP made up of guest artists we'd met on our South American tour - and it was a real pleasure. We were lucky enough to play this track together ("Belicosa") during one of her last visits to Marseille. With this new EP, it seemed obvious to us to ask her again to do a track, especially as the instrumentation suited her musical universe very well, and we’re really not disappointed with the result!"

Baja Frequencia are producers and DJs, Azuleski and Goodjiu. The project originally intended as a one-off set has now been going strong for a decade. Starting out life as a hybrid live machine and homemade bootleg DJ set for their ‘Cumbia Fusion’ and ‘Global Bass’ nights back in 2013, the response was so overwhelming it took flight as a fully fledged production project and the duo never looked back.

In their ten years together their pair have collaborated and produced with the likes of Warrior Queen, Dai Burger, La Dame Blanche, MC Blimes Brixton, Skarra Mucci and many more. Making their mark with jaw-dropping live shows and a unique sound that encompasses a rich variety of influences including Jamaican dancehall, juke, reggaeton, baile funk and cumbia villera, all underpinned by big techno kicks and acidulous leads.

Tags
Baja Frequencia Chocolate Remix Skarra Mucci music Songs
Related news
 | 13 Oct 2023

Exploring an interview with Musical Maestro - Mihir Chandan on the new trend of Bride's Boiler Room

MUMBAI : The wedding season is around the corner and various trends follow a wedding, be it destination or in the house. Social media engagement through hours of scrolling and checking new trends on our feed makes us instantly save the posts for future reference.

read more
 | 13 Oct 2023

Lauren Mia releases plant medicine inspired 'Ceremony' ahead of RE:BIRTH album

MUMBAI : Multi-disciplinary musician and producer Lauren Mia is preparing tirelessly for the release of her first full body of work RE:BIRTH, set for release on November 14th, 2023.

read more
 | 13 Oct 2023

Cosmic Gate's Classic 'The Truth' receives a killer '2.0' reimagining

MUMBAI : The post-‘MOSAIIK’-album calm is over and there’s a new Cosmic storm on the horizon !! Into the autumn, the GRAMMY-nominated duo return with fresh music, a new run of shows and one unmissable, autumn-blues-banishing livestream!

read more
 | 13 Oct 2023

Rap Flow: Your Ultimate Destination for Indian Hip-Hop on Amazon Music

MUMBAI: Indian Hip-Hop is in the midst of an electrifying revolution, and if you're looking for the hottest tracks and the most talented artists, look no further than Amazon Music's - Rap Flow.

read more
 | 13 Oct 2023

Camden Cox shares new single 'Touching me'

MUMBAI : DJ, vocalist, songwriter and artist Camden Cox has today dropped her new single ‘Touching Me’.

read more

RnM Biz

BandLab Technologies appoints a Senior Advisor for AI

MUMBAI - BandLab Technologies, developer of BandLab, the world’s largest social music creation plread more

Superfan platform Fave strategic round nets $2M

MUMBAI : Fave, the platform for superfans, has secured another $2 million in an ongoing round, wread more

PDM manages the ‘Voltas FTS 2023’ meet in Zurich, Switzerland

MUMBAI : PDM, a Division of Percept Limited, and a leading company in the Events and Experientialread more

Iyer Foundation presents the 10th Saadhana Festival of Music

MUMBAI – Iyer Foundation proudly presents the 10th Saadhana Festival of Music, an extraordinary read more

Percept ICE and Percept Profile execute the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board Media Meet and Roadshow in Hyderabad

MUMBAI : Percept ICE and Percept Profile came together to conceptualize and execute the Media Meeread more

top# 5 articles

1
Rap Flow: Your Ultimate Destination for Indian Hip-Hop on Amazon Music

MUMBAI: Indian Hip-Hop is in the midst of an electrifying revolution, and if you're looking for the hottest tracks and the most talented artists,...read more

2
TOMORROW X TOGETHER'S 3rd Studio album The Name Chapter : FREEFALL Out Now

Global Gen Z Icons TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI) released their highly-anticipated 3rd Studio Album The...read more

3
PNAU Ft. Empire of the Sun release new single 'AEIOU'

MUMBAI : With billions of streams and massive chart-topping hits between them, PNAU and Empire of the Sun have shaped the global electronic music...read more

4
Critically-acclaimed Toronto-Based World Music Artist Vandana Vishwas release 'Kabeera – The Thinker….' album

MUMBAI : Vandana Vishwas, the critically acclaimed World Music artist from Mississauga, Ontario, is set to unveil her latest musical masterpiece, "...read more

5
Exploring an interview with Musical Maestro - Mihir Chandan on the new trend of Bride's Boiler Room

MUMBAI : The wedding season is around the corner and various trends follow a wedding, be it destination or in the house. Social media engagement...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games