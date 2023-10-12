Wynonna Judd receives RIAA Gold Plaque for iconic track 'No One Else on Earth'

MUMBAI : During last night's Handle With Care: A Tribute To Tom Petty event at the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, TN, country music icon, Wynonna Judd, was presented with an RIAA Gold Certification Plaque for her #1 hit song, "No One Else on Earth," from her hit 1992 self-titled debut solo album, Wynonna. The track, written by Jill Colucci, Stewart Harris and Sam Lorber, held the #1 spot on Billboard's Hot Country Songs for four weeks, making it one of four songs to hold that position (four or more weeks) the year of its release.
Handle With Care: A Tribute To Tom Petty touted an all-star line-up of artists to celebrate World Mental Health Day with all proceeds from the event going to Backline - the music industry's mental health and wellness resource, providing free life-changing programs supporting music industry professionals and their families year-round.
Later this month, Wynonna will be kicking off her Back to Wy Tour in Indianapolis, IN on October 26th. The tour will run through the Fall wrapping up in December in Knoxville, TN. Tickets for the Back to Wy Tour are available now at Wynonna.com.
MUMBAI – Iyer Foundation proudly presents the 10th Saadhana Festival of Music, an extraordinary read more
MUMBAI : Percept ICE and Percept Profile came together to conceptualize and execute the Media Meeread more
MUMBAI : The Advertising Club's most vibrant and entertaining event, M.Ad Quiz, is back with a bread more
Unlock Your Creative Well-being! Join Us for a Special Event Tailored for Music Creators and...read more
MUMBAI : Synology, a global leader in delivering comprehensive IT solutions that span edge, core,read more
MUMBAI -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and to help the Grand Ole Opry bring awareness to the ongoing fight against the disease, country...read more
MUMBAI : Vandana Vishwas, the critically acclaimed World Music artist from Mississauga, Ontario, is set to unveil her latest musical masterpiece, "...read more
MUMBAI: In conversation with Calcutta K Srividya, a talented artist who has recently unveiled her mesmerizing Bhajan, Govinda Nandanandana. This...read more
MUMBAI: Zomato Live Entertainment has announced the fourth edition of Zomaland, one of India’s greatest and most awaited carnivals that brings...read more
MUMBAI – Singer-songwriter and producer Shye has shared her fourth and newest EP '9LIVES'. An avid cat lover, ‘9LIVES’ is a hopeful reminder from...read more