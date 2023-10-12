RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Oct 2023 16:50 |  By RnMTeam

Wynonna Judd receives RIAA Gold Plaque for iconic track 'No One Else on Earth'

MUMBAI :  During last night's Handle With Care: A Tribute To Tom Petty event at the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, TN, country music icon, Wynonna Judd, was presented with an RIAA Gold Certification Plaque for her #1 hit song, "No One Else on Earth," from her hit 1992 self-titled debut solo album, Wynonna. The track, written by Jill Colucci, Stewart Harris and Sam Lorber, held the #1 spot on Billboard's Hot Country Songs for four weeks, making it one of four songs to hold that position (four or more weeks) the year of its release.

Handle With Care: A Tribute To Tom Petty touted an all-star line-up of artists to celebrate World Mental Health Day with all proceeds from the event going to Backline - the music industry's mental health and wellness resource, providing free life-changing programs supporting music industry professionals and their families year-round.

Later this month, Wynonna will be kicking off her Back to Wy Tour in Indianapolis, IN on October 26th. The tour will run through the Fall wrapping up in December in Knoxville, TN. Tickets for the Back to Wy Tour are available now at Wynonna.com.

Tags
Wynonna Judd Tom Petty Jill Colucci Stewart Harris Sam Lorber music Songs
Related news
 | 12 Oct 2023

A Musical Odyssey- Calcutta K Srividya's Artistry in Govinda Nandanandana

MUMBAI: In conversation with Calcutta K Srividya, a talented artist who has recently unveiled her mesmerizing Bhajan, Govinda Nandanandana. This enchanting composition has not only captivated the hearts of many but also marked Srividya's debut as a composer.

read more
 | 12 Oct 2023

Whistling Woods International School of Music's Inaugural Music Marathon in association with IPRS Strikes a Chord in the Music World

Whistling Woods International (WWI), is delighted to announce the successful completion of its inaugural edition of ‘Music Marathon - The World Behind Music’ in association with the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS).

read more
 | 12 Oct 2023

Ben Bohmer releases new single 'One Last Call'

MUMBAI – Acclaimed Berlin-based composer and producer Ben Bohmer announces his signing to Ninja Tune alongside the release of his cinematic new single “One Last Call” featuring Felix Raphael and co-written by Oh Wonder.

read more
 | 12 Oct 2023

Kayla DiVenere release 'kinda wants to date herself'

MUMBAI - Rising star Kayla DiVenere, the 19-year-old actress, singer-songwriter with a dedicated online following, has taken the music scene by storm with her latest single "Date Myself." The song's release marks a powerful moment of self-discovery and empowerment for the young ar

read more
 | 12 Oct 2023

Hulaween's immersive art experience Spirit Lake unveils programming for the first-time ever

MUMBAI : Suwannee Hulaween will celebrate its tenth-year anniversary from Thursday, October 26 - Sunday, October 29, 2023, returning home to the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park in Live Oak, Florida.

read more

RnM Biz

Iyer Foundation presents the 10th Saadhana Festival of Music

MUMBAI – Iyer Foundation proudly presents the 10th Saadhana Festival of Music, an extraordinary read more

Percept ICE and Percept Profile execute the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board Media Meet and Roadshow in Hyderabad

MUMBAI : Percept ICE and Percept Profile came together to conceptualize and execute the Media Meeread more

ADCLUB'S M.Ad Quiz scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 7th November 2023 at 5.30 pm

MUMBAI : The Advertising Club's most vibrant and entertaining event, M.Ad Quiz, is back with a bread more

Sound Minds, Strong Creators: IPRS and Aurora collective team up with Trijog for mental health webinar!

Unlock Your Creative Well-being! Join Us for a Special Event Tailored for Music Creators and...read more

Synology Showcases comprehensive data management solutions for media and entertainment industry at Broadcast India 2023

MUMBAI : Synology, a global leader in delivering comprehensive IT solutions that span edge, core,read more

top# 5 articles

1
Priscilla Block performs at Opry Goes Pink Concert in support of Breast Cancer Awareness

MUMBAI -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and to help the Grand Ole Opry bring awareness to the ongoing fight against the disease, country...read more

2
Critically-acclaimed Toronto-Based World Music Artist Vandana Vishwas release 'Kabeera – The Thinker….' album

MUMBAI : Vandana Vishwas, the critically acclaimed World Music artist from Mississauga, Ontario, is set to unveil her latest musical masterpiece, "...read more

3
A Musical Odyssey- Calcutta K Srividya's Artistry in Govinda Nandanandana

MUMBAI: In conversation with Calcutta K Srividya, a talented artist who has recently unveiled her mesmerizing Bhajan, Govinda Nandanandana. This...read more

4
Bigger, Better and grander: Zomaland is back with its fourth season

MUMBAI: Zomato Live Entertainment has announced the fourth edition of Zomaland, one of India’s greatest and most awaited carnivals that brings...read more

5
Shye shares single Purr-fect EP '9LIVES'

MUMBAI  – Singer-songwriter and producer Shye has shared her fourth and newest EP '9LIVES'. An avid cat lover, ‘9LIVES’ is a hopeful reminder from...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games