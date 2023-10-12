A Musical Odyssey- Calcutta K Srividya's Artistry in Govinda Nandanandana

MUMBAI: In conversation with Calcutta K Srividya, a talented artist who has recently unveiled her mesmerizing Bhajan, Govinda Nandanandana. This enchanting composition has not only captivated the hearts of many but also marked Srividya's debut as a composer. The song's lyrics, attributed to the 15th-century poet Tallapakka Annamacharya, infuse a sense of divine playfulness into a captivating dialogue between the Gopis and Lord Krishna. What makes this artistic journey even more remarkable is the unique blend of contemporary and classical elements brought to life through a collaboration with her brother, Mohan Kannan. Today, we delve into the inspiration, the spiritual journey, and the heartfelt connection that Srividya shares with her artistry and the sacred location where her Bhajan was filmed.

When asked her source of inspiration behind creating this bhajan/song, Calcutta K Srividya shared, “This is the first song that I have composed and in that sense you could say I am donning the ‘composer’s hat’ for the first time. The lyrics are by the 15th century poet Tallapakka Annamacharya and the simple yet beautiful words bring about the feeling of divinity through a playful conversation between the Gopis and Lord Krishna. When my brother Mohan Kannan and I set about recording this song, he brought in a contemporary style to it, keeping the classical aspect intact. We are very happy with the way the song has turned out and even happier that listeners are liking it.“

She even shared about a special personal connection she has with the location where the song was filmed, “The video has been shot at the very sacred Sree Guruvayurappan Krishna temple in Kolkata. Since the time the temple was just a single room, our entire family has been associated with it and we have all gone there multiple times to offer our prayers and also to perform. This place is extremely special to me and I try to visit the temple and seek His blessings every time I visit Kolkata. The very fact that the stars aligned for us to be able to get permission to shoot in this auspicious location is a blessing for us. I was thrilled when we secured permission to shoot this song at this temple and we are extremely thankful to Shri Venkatramanan Mahadevan who went out of his way to make it happen.”

Inquiring about the resonance of the song with her spiritual journey, Calcutta K Srividya shared that since her childhood, Lord Krishna and the Sree Guruvayurappan temple have held a special place in her heart. The opportunity to create this song dedicated to the Lord and film it in the temple with which she has had a long-standing association has been an immensely fulfilling experience for her. 'Govinda Nandanandana' transcends being just a song; the entire process of composition, performance, and filming has played a pivotal role in advancing her spiritual journey.

When asked if there is a message she would like to convey to the listeners through her Bhajan, Calcutta K Srividya expressed her gratitude, saying, “A big thank you to all the listeners for all the love they have shared after listening to the song. As I mentioned earlier, this song is very special to me; and my brother Mohan and I thoroughly enjoyed every minute of the making of this song. Mohan has brought in a very unique section through the swarams (or sargams) in this bhajan. Mohan and Aditya Pushkarna have also added a wonderful element of new age sounds that bring a very contemporary feel to this Bhajan. Stay tuned for many more such collaborations coming up very soon!”

Watch the song here: