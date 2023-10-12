RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Oct 2023 17:59 |  By RnMTeam

A Musical Odyssey- Calcutta K Srividya's Artistry in Govinda Nandanandana

MUMBAI: In conversation with Calcutta K Srividya, a talented artist who has recently unveiled her mesmerizing Bhajan, Govinda Nandanandana. This enchanting composition has not only captivated the hearts of many but also marked Srividya's debut as a composer. The song's lyrics, attributed to the 15th-century poet Tallapakka Annamacharya, infuse a sense of divine playfulness into a captivating dialogue between the Gopis and Lord Krishna. What makes this artistic journey even more remarkable is the unique blend of contemporary and classical elements brought to life through a collaboration with her brother, Mohan Kannan. Today, we delve into the inspiration, the spiritual journey, and the heartfelt connection that Srividya shares with her artistry and the sacred location where her Bhajan was filmed.

When asked her source of inspiration behind creating this bhajan/song, Calcutta K Srividya shared, “This is the first song that I have composed and in that sense you could say I am donning the ‘composer’s hat’ for the first time. The lyrics are by the 15th century poet Tallapakka Annamacharya and the simple yet beautiful words bring about the feeling of divinity through a playful conversation between the Gopis and Lord Krishna. When my brother Mohan Kannan and I set about recording this song, he brought in a contemporary style to it, keeping the classical aspect intact. We are very happy with the way the song has turned out and even happier that listeners are liking it.“

She even shared about a special personal connection she has with the location where the song was filmed, “The video has been shot at the very sacred Sree Guruvayurappan Krishna temple in Kolkata. Since the time the temple was just a single room, our entire family has been associated with it and we have all gone there multiple times to offer our prayers and also to perform. This place is extremely special to me and I try to visit the temple and seek His blessings every time I visit Kolkata. The very fact that the stars aligned for us to be able to get permission to shoot in this auspicious location is a blessing for us. I was thrilled when we secured permission to shoot this song at this temple and we are extremely thankful to Shri Venkatramanan Mahadevan who went out of his way to make it happen.”

Inquiring about the resonance of the song with her spiritual journey, Calcutta K Srividya shared that since her childhood, Lord Krishna and the Sree Guruvayurappan temple have held a special place in her heart. The opportunity to create this song dedicated to the Lord and film it in the temple with which she has had a long-standing association has been an immensely fulfilling experience for her. 'Govinda Nandanandana' transcends being just a song; the entire process of composition, performance, and filming has played a pivotal role in advancing her spiritual journey.

When asked if there is a message she would like to convey to the listeners through her Bhajan, Calcutta K Srividya expressed her gratitude, saying, “A big thank you to all the listeners for all the love they have shared after listening to the song. As I mentioned earlier, this song is very special to me; and my brother Mohan and I thoroughly enjoyed every minute of the making of this song. Mohan has brought in a very unique section through the swarams (or sargams) in this bhajan. Mohan and Aditya Pushkarna have also added a wonderful element of new age sounds that bring a very contemporary feel to this Bhajan. Stay tuned for many more such collaborations coming up very soon!”

Watch the song here:

Tags
K Srividya music Songs
Related news
 | 12 Oct 2023

Whistling Woods International School of Music's Inaugural Music Marathon in association with IPRS Strikes a Chord in the Music World

Whistling Woods International (WWI), is delighted to announce the successful completion of its inaugural edition of ‘Music Marathon - The World Behind Music’ in association with the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS).

read more
 | 12 Oct 2023

Ben Bohmer releases new single 'One Last Call'

MUMBAI – Acclaimed Berlin-based composer and producer Ben Bohmer announces his signing to Ninja Tune alongside the release of his cinematic new single “One Last Call” featuring Felix Raphael and co-written by Oh Wonder.

read more
 | 12 Oct 2023

Kayla DiVenere release 'kinda wants to date herself'

MUMBAI - Rising star Kayla DiVenere, the 19-year-old actress, singer-songwriter with a dedicated online following, has taken the music scene by storm with her latest single "Date Myself." The song's release marks a powerful moment of self-discovery and empowerment for the young ar

read more
 | 12 Oct 2023

Wynonna Judd receives RIAA Gold Plaque for iconic track 'No One Else on Earth'

MUMBAI :  During last night's Handle With Care: A Tribute To Tom Petty event at the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, TN, country music icon, Wynonna Judd, was presented with an RIAA Gold Certification Plaque for her #1 hit song, "No One Else on Earth," from her hit 1992 self-titled debut solo album,

read more
 | 12 Oct 2023

Hulaween's immersive art experience Spirit Lake unveils programming for the first-time ever

MUMBAI : Suwannee Hulaween will celebrate its tenth-year anniversary from Thursday, October 26 - Sunday, October 29, 2023, returning home to the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park in Live Oak, Florida.

read more

RnM Biz

Iyer Foundation presents the 10th Saadhana Festival of Music

MUMBAI – Iyer Foundation proudly presents the 10th Saadhana Festival of Music, an extraordinary read more

Percept ICE and Percept Profile execute the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board Media Meet and Roadshow in Hyderabad

MUMBAI : Percept ICE and Percept Profile came together to conceptualize and execute the Media Meeread more

ADCLUB'S M.Ad Quiz scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 7th November 2023 at 5.30 pm

MUMBAI : The Advertising Club's most vibrant and entertaining event, M.Ad Quiz, is back with a bread more

Sound Minds, Strong Creators: IPRS and Aurora collective team up with Trijog for mental health webinar!

Unlock Your Creative Well-being! Join Us for a Special Event Tailored for Music Creators and...read more

Synology Showcases comprehensive data management solutions for media and entertainment industry at Broadcast India 2023

MUMBAI : Synology, a global leader in delivering comprehensive IT solutions that span edge, core,read more

top# 5 articles

1
Shye shares single Purr-fect EP '9LIVES'

MUMBAI  – Singer-songwriter and producer Shye has shared her fourth and newest EP '9LIVES'. An avid cat lover, ‘9LIVES’ is a hopeful reminder from...read more

2
DRV and Boyblanck's 'Multani Mitti' redefines desi swagger with new sound

MUMBAI : If there’s one album in the indie music space that has been the talk of the town, it is read more

3
Neha Bhasin is the ultimate queen of ethnic fashion in white, radiates positivity and happy vibes

MUMBAI : Neha Bhasin is one diva in the Indian entertainment industry who needs no introduction. She's a rockstar in the true sense of the term and...read more

4
Rohan Solomon celebrates 2 decades in music with an orchestral pop concept album - Out now

MUMBAI : New Delhi/New York-based singer-songwriter, composer and producer Rohan Solomon is ready to take listeners on an unforgettable journey with...read more

5
Hulaween's immersive art experience Spirit Lake unveils programming for the first-time ever

MUMBAI : Suwannee Hulaween will celebrate its tenth-year anniversary from Thursday, October 26 - Sunday, October 29, 2023, returning home to the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games