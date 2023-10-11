Shye shares single Purr-fect EP '9LIVES'

MUMBAI – Singer-songwriter and producer Shye has shared her fourth and newest EP '9LIVES'. An avid cat lover, ‘9LIVES’ is a hopeful reminder from the Singaporean artist-producer that we can always bounce back and get back up on our feet. Failed relationships, missed chances, and opportunities may turn out to be blessings in disguise and can become our lucky escapes. Fans can stream the EP here.

On the lead track "NEED", Shye shares, "The song is about recognising red flags but is also a reminder to oneself that they could also be the red flag in certain situations. It is a reminder to prioritise your needs and not get sidetracked because in the end, only you can get yourself to where you want to be."

Explaining the inspiration behind the EP, she continues, "Cats are well known for living charmed lives, for their ability to get out of dangerous situations. As a cat mum of 3, their hardy nature teaches me to bounce back nine times, to be resilient in tough situations and flexible during challenging circumstances."

'9LIVES' marks Shye's fourth EP since bursting out into the music scene as a 16-year-old self-taught singer-songwriter and producer in 2018.

On her journey, Shye shares, "My previous EP ‘idk it’s complicated’ was a revisit to the old bedroom pop sound I began my music journey with. This latest EP draws inspiration from all my previous bodies of work, while also venturing into a new soundscape. Inspired by 2000s pop punk as well as British rock bands of the 80s, this EP showcases a genre I have always wanted to explore. Driven by distorted fuzzy guitars and chorus-drowned synths, ‘9LIVES’ is an EP that gave me the opportunity to challenge my arranging and production skills and I think it would be a really fun EP to play live."