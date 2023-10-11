RadioandMusic
News |  11 Oct 2023 15:39 |  By RnMTeam

Pune collective Easy Wanderlings announce new national tour across October and November

MUMBAI: Eight-piece band Easy Wanderlings describe their work as a musical journal of cherished memories and conversations, weaving a tapestry of soul, pop and folk music. Across October and November, the troupe will road test new, unreleased music at shows across the country, in an effort to decide what makes it to their next release, as well as consolidating their fan base.

Easy Wanderlings’ last release was the 2022-released EP Caught in a Parade, regarded as one of the best releases last year.

Reminiscent of artists like Kings of Convenience, Michael Kiwanuka and Iron & Wine, Easy Wanderlings, with their delicate melodies and insightful words, have created a niche for themselves that has seen them perform alongside acts like Jose Gonzales, Anoushka Shankar and Alt J to name a few.

Their upcoming eight-city tour will take to major cities like Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad to the beach fronts of Varkala and Goa.

"The most exciting part of the tour is trying out new music that we’ve been working on throughout the year – what works, and what doesn’t,” says Sanyanth Naroth, composer and guitarist of the band. “We get a chance to really feel out the songs when we perform, before finally putting it down in the studio. We love to see how new audiences react to our music. Good or bad, it really gives us perspective and keeps us on our toes,” he adds.

The band, who describe their creative process as making music that resonates with their inner traveller and wanderer, feel that it’s important to continuously engage with fans, offline and online.

“Every year we try and make a national tour happen,” says Sharad Rao, the guitarist, adding, “It’s important to be out there and sharing that experience with fans. We are performers, and there's nothing more we love than to play live. This tour is also about making people aware of our latest EP Caught in a Parade, and we’re absolutely excited to share that with new listeners.”

Tickets for the tour are available here.

Pune Collective Sharad Rao music Songs
