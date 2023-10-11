Jonita Gandhi is the first female artist to feature on Billboard Canada's Cover!

MUMBAI: The only Indian female artist to feature on the cover of the inaugural edition of Billboard Magazine in Canada is Jonita Gandhi!

Known for her exceptional versatility, chart topping numbers and collaborations with artists including AR Rahman, Divine, Lost Stories, and many others, singer Jonita Gandhi marks a historic moment for India by being the only female artist featured on Billboard Magazine’s inaugural Canadian digital cover, spotlighting the revolutionary "Punjabi Wave" movement. This cultural phenomenon, blending Indo-Canadian roots with modern music, shines a spotlight on pioneering artists who've notched billions of streams and carved a global path. Leading the way, and the only female artist featured, is the remarkable Jonita Gandhi.

As the first South Asian woman to grace the cover of such an iconic publication in music, we see Jonita paving the way for more and more women in music to bring Indian music to the global scale.

Jonita shared her thoughts, saying, "Those of you who really know me will know how much the younger, nerdy, moustached version of myself would be screaming seeing this right now! Huge moment for South Asians everywhere. All I gotta say for now is that I am so proud to be Indian, to have been brought up in Canada, to be Punjabi, and to be a woman!"

Billboard Canada's digital cover recognizes Punjabi-Canadian artists' significant contribution to music, celebrating cultural diversity's power in shaping the industry. For years, The Punjabi Wave has been captivating audiences with its infectious beats and powerful lyrics. It's catapulted South Asian artists to global prominence.

This digital cover, featuring Jonita Gandhi and "The Punjabi Wave," marks a milestone, cementing South Asian artists' influence and their dedication to sharing their rich cultural heritage.

As the #PunjabiWave continues, expect more exciting collaborations, and chart-topping hits.