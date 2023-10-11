Bigger, Better and grander: Zomaland is back with its fourth season

MUMBAI: Zomato Live Entertainment has announced the fourth edition of Zomaland, one of India’s greatest and most awaited carnivals that brings together the best in food, LIVE entertainment, music, and games. Kickstarting this season in Pune on 4th November 2023, the festival will be held in eight cities including Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata.

Zomaland by Zomato is a truly immersive and holistic experience for people across age groups and has something for everyone. Like every edition, Zomaland 2023-24 will be a grand ensemble that brings together some of the best restaurants from across the country, a power-packed artist lineup and a plethora of stunning experiences. The Carnival will also have exclusive experience zones and games to engage the live audience.

The line up for Pune will be announced soon. Meanwhile, early bird/ phase 1 tickets are now live on the Zomato application. Following Pune, Zomaland enters Ahmedabad on 25th & 26th November; followed by 16th & 17th December in Delhi; and ending the year at Chandigarh on 23rd & 24th December. In the New Year, Zomaland comes to Hyderabad on 20th & 21st January; followed by Mumbai on 10th and 11th February; then heading to Kolkata on 24th & 25th February; and closing the 4th season at Bengaluru on 16th & 17th March.

A true amalgamation of the best culinary experiences, electrifying LIVE performances and a carnival atmosphere, Zomaland 2023-24 is all set to amp this up to the next level this season with an unmissable lineup. With over 60 iconic and trendy establishments in the food space including Brgrmeister, Souk by Cafe Arabia and Forennte Patisserie, among others, setting up shop, attendees will be spoilt for choice to indulge their palate, as they watch the stage set ablaze with artists Indian audiences have been waiting for!

In its previous edition that spread across seven cities, Zomaland witnessed a staggering 175k+ attendees and saw participation from around 400+ restaurants, with 90+ performances and delivering 120+ hours of entertainment.

Zeenah Vilcassim, CEO, Zomato Live said, “We are extremely excited to be back with our fourth season; poised to be our biggest to date. Starting in Pune, the festival will now be pitching tents across eight cities, more than any other edition before it. The previous seasons of Zomaland charmingly captured the heart of each city and this year, we are gearing up to take it to new heights. It is a true celebration of food, music, and culture and we can’t wait to entertain and delight our audiences as always”.

Going beyond the realm of food, music and performances, Zomaland also features ‘Carnival City’, a space where attendees can immerse themselves in fun, interactive installations and Instagram worthy spaces.