News |  11 Oct 2023 15:53 |  By RnMTeam

Amazon Music presents India Pod Day, hosted by IVM Podcasts and Westland Books

MUMBAI: Amazon Music presents an extraordinary live podcast event ‘India Pod Day’ hosted by India’s premiere podcast network ‘IVM Podcasts’ and an award winning Indian publisher ‘Westland Books’. The event will take place on October 17th 2023 at St. Andrews Auditorium, Mumbai.

Highlighting the event's star-studded lineup, ‘India Pod Day’ will feature renowned figures like Javed Akhtar, the prolific lyricist, poet, screenplay writer and author joining live with Cyrus Broacha on his popular podcast, ‘Cyrus Says’ where he will talk about his recent released book ‘Talking Life’. Additionally, Hussain Zaidi, will go live on the podcast ‘Has It Aged Well’. Hussian is a prominent journalist and author, who is known for his bestselling books like Dongri To Dubai, Mafia Queens Of Mumbai and Black Friday.

India Pod Day is set to bring together IVM Podcasts hosts and renowned authors for a day of insightful panel discussions, interactive workshops, and captivating live podcast experience. The event will be specially dedicated to and shine the spotlight on IVM Podcast hosts.

Designed to welcome both seasoned podcast aficionados and newcomers, India Pod Day will celebrate the dynamic medium of podcasting and its rapidly growing audience. It offers a unique opportunity to foster a community centred around smart listeners, and intelligent content and encourages the cross-pollination of diverse audiences.

Amit Doshi, Head, IVM Podcasts- Pratilipi said "India Pod Day is a milestone in the world of podcasting. We are thrilled to collaborate with Amazon Music to create an unforgettable experience for podcast enthusiasts. We cannot wait to see the connections and conversations that will emerge."

Kavita Rajwade, Co-Founder, IVM Podcasts- Pratilipicommented “India Pod Day will see innovation and creativity converge to showcase the incredible potential of the podcast medium. We will see voices meet stories, and stories create connections.”

Gautam Padmanabhan, Business Head, Westland Books said, “We are delighted to be partnering with IVM and Amazon Music to foreground the conversation about new narratives and collaborative formats. Taking our books and writers to listeners and viewers as well as readers is an exciting prospect and an event like this allows us to explore the possibilities with a live audience.”

India Pod Day promises an unforgettable day of inspiration, knowledge, and entertainment.

