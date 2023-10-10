RadioandMusic
News |  10 Oct 2023

Vishal Mishra's release new intense love song 'Aakhir' featuring, popular actor Shantanu Maheshwari and model Diksha Singh

MUMBAI -- VYRL Originals has just released “Aakhir," the latest soul-stirring ballad by Vishal Mishra – who has been delivering massive chartbusters like Zihaal-e-Miskin and Janiye. Aakhir is a heart-wrenching composition that explores love, loss, and sacrifice in a relationship.

Vishal who has composed and sung the track imbues it with a sense of pathos, calls this as one of his most personal tracks, risen from his own experiences. Kaushal Kishore's poignant lyrics encapsulate the loneliness of the heart when a relationship goes wrong. The result is a melody that resonates deeply with listeners, promising to linger in their hearts for long.

The accompanying music video, starring the immensely popular film actor Shantanu Maheshwari and the charismatic Diksha Singh, a popular face in commercials, evocatively translates the essence of "Aakhir" into a compelling narrative that mirrors the song's touching lyrics and enchanting melody. It’s a story of ultimate sacrifice as seen through the eyes of the lead pair, and is delicately shot.

Talking about Aakhir, Vishal Mishra shared, "Crafting 'Aakhir' was a personal journey through the depths of love's complexities. The song is an emotional expression, and I've poured my heart into composing and singing it. My hope is that 'Aakhir' becomes a comforting melody for those who've experienced heartbreak, for those who feel loneliness after being loved and lost.”

"Aakhir is such a beautiful and timeless song. I resonated with the composition as soon as I heard it for the first time. The lyrics are so evocative and beautiful and I believe viewers will truly enjoy the emotional journey depicted in the video. Vishal Mishra's music and his voice add a layer of authenticity that makes this track truly special.", shared Shantanu Maheshwari while asked about his thoughts on the song.

