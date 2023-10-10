RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 Oct 2023 13:50 |  By RnMTeam

Tilburg blends progressive rock and modern dark electronia on new EP 'Behind Door Number One'

MUMBAI : "Behind Door Number One" os Tilburg's second release this year. The EP is part one of a two part EP release of four songs each. Tilburg takes 1970's progressive rock and adds modern dark electronia elements creating a blend of the two elements. Tilburg features ducth fusiom guitarist Timo Janse and Whispers Of The Dragon's keyboard M.Hopkins.

"Behind Door Number One": https://open.spotify.com/intl-pt/album/1JzLAmtYprkCM0pPNgpihA

The band began in 2009 under the name of Kinder Voss. During the recording sessions for the debut album “Tales of the Spanish Kings” a concept album similar to the early days of progressive rock. Due to touring conflicts with the international line up of the band, the band came to an early end. Jump forward to 2021, songwriter M Hopkins revived the project and recording sessions began again with Dutch fusion guitarist Timo Janse on guitars and M Hopkins on keyboards.

In the spring of 2022, the album was finished and Tilburg was selected as the band's new name and “Tales of the Spanish Kings” was released.

Influenced by the greats of the past such as Keith Emerson (ELP) and Rick Wakeman (YES), the album reflects many of the unique qualities of '70s progressive rock, but features an influence of harder modern guitar and electronic sounds of today. The goal of the album was to bring a new progressive rock sound along with honoring the greats of the past.

Tags
Singer Songs Timo Janse M Hopkins Tilburg
Related news
 | 10 Oct 2023

The Irish are coming ! Kodaline to headline at SPXCEJXM 2023

MUMBAI : SPXCEJXM is here to redefine your festival experience with two days of pure musical magic in two vibrant cities, Mumbai and Bengaluru. This is not just any music festival; it's a celebration of sound, art, and culture that transcends boundaries.

read more
 | 10 Oct 2023

Vishal Mishra's release new intense love song 'Aakhir' featuring, popular actor Shantanu Maheshwari and model Diksha Singh

MUMBAI -- VYRL Originals has just released “Aakhir," the latest soul-stirring ballad by Vishal Mishra – who has been delivering massive chartbusters like Zihaal-e-Miskin and Janiye. Aakhir is a heart-wrenching composition that explores love, loss, and sacrifice in a relationship.

read more
 | 10 Oct 2023

Indian first folk beatboxer DVK (Divyansh Kacholia) unveils enchanting second single 'Ek Aisi Subah'

MUMBAI -- Indian first folk beatboxer Divyansh Kacholia (DVK) drops his second single by releasing 'Ek Aisi Subah' which encapsulates the feeling of waking up next to the love of your life.

read more
 | 10 Oct 2023

Birthday Special: Global music artist King urges fans to do philanthropy on his birthday in a sweet post

MUMBAI:l Global music artist King who’s currently making massive noise with his latest single ‘Sarkaare’ has in no time established himself as one of the most versatile artists in the music scene. Celebrating his birthday today, the singer is being showered with immense love from fans worldwide.

read more
 | 09 Oct 2023

Solomun remixes Purple Disco Machine ,Nothing But Thieves and Duke Dumont's 'Something on my mind'

MUMBAI : Today legendary Bosnian-German DJ & producer Solomun has unveiled his remix of Purple Disco Machine, Nothing But Thieves and Duke Dumont’s new single ‘Something On My Mind’. Listen HERE.  

read more

RnM Biz

ADCLUB'S M.Ad Quiz scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 7th November 2023 at 5.30 pm

MUMBAI : The Advertising Club's most vibrant and entertaining event, M.Ad Quiz, is back with a bread more

Sound Minds, Strong Creators: IPRS and Aurora collective team up with Trijog for mental health webinar!

Unlock Your Creative Well-being! Join Us for a Special Event Tailored for Music Creators and...read more

Synology Showcases comprehensive data management solutions for media and entertainment industry at Broadcast India 2023

MUMBAI : Synology, a global leader in delivering comprehensive IT solutions that span edge, core,read more

Warner Music Acquire Indian Management Company E-Positive

MUMBAI: Warner Music has announced the acquisition of the Indian artist management company, E-Poread more

Most-awaited 'Radio City Super Singer' Season 15 is back to elevate melodies with Padmi Shri Kailash Kher as the Mentor

MUMBAI : Radio City, India's leading radio network, raises curtains on the most-awaited Season 1read more

top# 5 articles

1
Indian Idol contestant Shivani Soni is set to leave the judges in awe with her distinctive singing style!

MUMBAI : "Ek Awaaz, Laakhon Ehsaas," the captivating theme of Indian Idol Season 14 puts the spotlight on magical voices that have the profound...read more

2
Nicole Moudaber release 'Reasons To Love You'

MUMBAI : Techno tastemaker Nicole Moudaber arrives on Factory 93 Records with euphoria-tinged heavy roller ‘Reasons To Love You’ – out via all...read more

3
Tilburg blends progressive rock and modern dark electronia on new EP 'Behind Door Number One'

MUMBAI : "Behind Door Number One" os Tilburg's second release this year. The EP is part one of a two part EP release of four songs each. Tilburg...read more

4
The Irish are coming ! Kodaline to headline at SPXCEJXM 2023

MUMBAI : SPXCEJXM is here to redefine your festival experience with two days of pure musical magic in two vibrant cities, Mumbai and Bengaluru. This...read more

5
Soumita Saha's 'Play The Tune' is trending within 24 hours of release

MUMBAI : Soumita Saha's latest English Original "Play The Tune" is trending on Meta Music library within 24 hours of release. The song has been...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games