News |  10 Oct 2023 18:25 |  By RnMTeam

The Irish are coming ! Kodaline to headline at SPXCEJXM 2023

MUMBAI : SPXCEJXM is here to redefine your festival experience with two days of pure musical magic in two vibrant cities, Mumbai and Bengaluru. This is not just any music festival; it's a celebration of sound, art, and culture that transcends boundaries. With a lineup that's as diverse as it is electrifying, SPXCEJXM brings together Alternative, Pop, Rock, R&B, Hip-Hop, Jazz, and more, featuring renowned international and Indian music geniuses that perfectly represent the vibrant and versatile music scene today.

The festival will showcase a stellar lineup of the best of music talents from across the world including the 4-time Grammy nominee British Indie-Pop band ‘Bastille’, also marking the band’s debut in India followed by renowned Irish rock band- ‘Kodaline’, 2023 Grammy nominee and alternative R&B, neo-soul and jazz band ‘Moonchild’ along with leading homegrown names such as ‘Blackstratblues - the pioneers of Indie music in India, the joy of little things ‘When Chai Met Toast’ and the soulful ‘Parvaaz’ amongst many others.

SPXCEJXM is not just about the music; the festival promises a multi-dimensional sensory journey with mesmerizing visual installations and captivating performances that will leave you in awe. Created by the visionary minds of Noel Swami and Manav Dhumal, the music mavericks and curators of some of the finest and unique experiences in India, SPXCEJXM is set to be an event of many firsts in India.

Don't miss out on your chance to see your favourite artist set the stage on fire. Book your tickets now on BookMyShow. Tune into SPXCEJXM Festival on Instagram @spxcejxm.in for more exciting updates!

Event Details:

Dates: 4 & 5th November 2023

Cities: Mumbai and Bengaluru

Venue Mumbai: MMRDA Grounds

Venue Bangalore: Embassy Springs

Timings: 2p.m. to 10p.m.

