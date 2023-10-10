RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 Oct 2023 14:36 |  By RnMTeam

Nitefreak joins forces with & friends and vocalist Phina Asa to make Tomorrowland music debut 'Ike Onu'

MUMBAI : African producer Nitefreak reunites with Afro-house collective helmed by Sean Thomas AKA &friends and key vocal collaborator Phina Asa for a joint-release entitled “Ike Onu”, slated for release on October 6th, 2023 via acclaimed international dance brand Tomorrowland’s record imprint.

This formal collaborative production between Nitefreak and &friends follows up the success of Nitefreak’s remix of &friends’ pivital single “Ode Ireti” ft. Oluwadamvic and eL-Jay. The remix saw unprecedented, viral success - receiving massive radio and touring support from top names in the space including Keinemusik, the infectious chorus “o-le-le” has become a staple in the sets of many titans of dance music.

Celebrating 1 year since "Ode Ireti", &friends is also in the midst of a Remix Competition for the pivitol project track “Ode Ireti” in partnership with Beatport and Label Radar for aspirational producers to share their take on the song.

“Ike Onu'' means “Stronger Together” in the native African language of Igbo.  The song is smooth and soulful, with Phina Asa’s vocals making their way back to the &friends soundwaves for the third time this year, following up her first single “Dangerous” and the projects’ Armada Music debut with an official cover of Armin Van Buuren’s “This Is What It Feels Like”.

The poignant percussion of the track boasts both signature sonic elements that belong to both &friends and Nitefreak all on their own, but find their way to the same track in perfect harmony.  The lyrics of the song are heartfelt, reflecting on the challenges of the modern world while recognizing the complexity of life and importance of unity and collaboration for growth and resilience.   The meaning of the track aptly demonstrates the continued creative partnership that has helped put both Nitefreak and &friends’ productions on a world stage.

Sharing on the lyrics of the track, Phina Asa says “The idea behind this song was that I thought about the world today, and how it doesn't look how it used to.  It's getting more challenging  and complex, and in life we can’t thrive on our own without any help.  We need people to support us, push us, hold us accountable, and help us grow.”

Bringing a fresh and unique approach, Nitefreak is at the forefront of the Afro Progressive House movement.  He is managed by the Forbes-recognized label Deep Root Records and has since then seen a large upswing in global popularity. His music has been featured on massive Spotify and Apple editorial playlists such as Spotify’s New Music Friday, Electronic Rising, Deep House Blend, and Haitian Heat. From releases with Francis Mercier and Magic System on Spinnin Records to collaborating with Blond:ish and the 3-time grammy nominated duo Amadou & Mariam, Nitefreak has amassed millions of streams, received support from Keinemusik, Gorgon City, Nore en Pure, ODESZA, Pete Tong on BBC Radio 1 and has reached the Top 5 on Beatport. Nitefreak was also selected as one of 1001Tracklists’s ‘Future Of Dance 2022’ artists and continues to make international waves across the underground electronic music scene.

&friends is the musical concept and brainchild of New York based Sean Thomas. Drawing the breadth of his inspiration for these musical works from the global cultures, Sean had a vision to create a project embodying tradition, culture and community culminating in the coining of &friends. He and the collective recently made their Live Debut on one stage in Egypt in August at SilverSands North Coast and released their track “Duro” featuring Dotun.

This year already has seen &friends begin to make its way across the desks and release schedules of major labels in dance music, he just released an Amapiano Edit of “Ode Ireti” via iconic afro-dance imprint MoBlack Records and made his major mainstream dance label debut on Armada Music in May.

From New York, to Miami, Marrakech, Madrid, Mexico City - Tulum to Egypt and beyond, &friends is already making his mark on dance floors around the world. In his short time on the scene, &friends has received support by Pete Tong of BBC Radio 1, Black Coffee, Diplo, &ME, Keinemusik, Michael Bibi, Blond:ish, Francis Mercier and many more. Also catching the eye of media tastemakers, he’s earned attention from the likes of DJ Mag North America, Beatportal, LA Weekly, Wonderland Magazine, Magnetic Magazine, Electronic Groove, EARMILK, YourEDM and more.

2023 is already delivering a thoughtfully produced, artfully composed compilation of works from both Nitefreak and &friends respectively.  Through a holistic, multifaceted approach, both artists are set to make their way to even more dance floors around the world to unite us all.

Tags
music Nitefreak
Related news
 | 10 Oct 2023

The Irish are coming ! Kodaline to headline at SPXCEJXM 2023

MUMBAI : SPXCEJXM is here to redefine your festival experience with two days of pure musical magic in two vibrant cities, Mumbai and Bengaluru. This is not just any music festival; it's a celebration of sound, art, and culture that transcends boundaries.

read more
 | 10 Oct 2023

Vishal Mishra's release new intense love song 'Aakhir' featuring, popular actor Shantanu Maheshwari and model Diksha Singh

MUMBAI -- VYRL Originals has just released “Aakhir," the latest soul-stirring ballad by Vishal Mishra – who has been delivering massive chartbusters like Zihaal-e-Miskin and Janiye. Aakhir is a heart-wrenching composition that explores love, loss, and sacrifice in a relationship.

read more
 | 10 Oct 2023

Indian first folk beatboxer DVK (Divyansh Kacholia) unveils enchanting second single 'Ek Aisi Subah'

MUMBAI -- Indian first folk beatboxer Divyansh Kacholia (DVK) drops his second single by releasing 'Ek Aisi Subah' which encapsulates the feeling of waking up next to the love of your life.

read more
 | 10 Oct 2023

Celebrate King's Birthday with Five Unforgettable Hits

MUMBAI: On the occasion of King's birthday, let's dive into the incredible musical journey of this global icon.

read more
 | 09 Oct 2023

King burns the stage with his first ever 'High Hukku' performance in Doha from the 'New Life' album

MUMBAI: Known for ruling the charts and hearts of millions with his music King yet again left the audience at Doha in awe with an unforgettable rendition of 'High Hukku,' a track from his upcoming album 'New Life.' The electric atmosphere at Doha was nothing short of spectacular as King took to

read more

RnM Biz

ADCLUB'S M.Ad Quiz scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 7th November 2023 at 5.30 pm

MUMBAI : The Advertising Club's most vibrant and entertaining event, M.Ad Quiz, is back with a bread more

Sound Minds, Strong Creators: IPRS and Aurora collective team up with Trijog for mental health webinar!

Unlock Your Creative Well-being! Join Us for a Special Event Tailored for Music Creators and...read more

Synology Showcases comprehensive data management solutions for media and entertainment industry at Broadcast India 2023

MUMBAI : Synology, a global leader in delivering comprehensive IT solutions that span edge, core,read more

Warner Music Acquire Indian Management Company E-Positive

MUMBAI: Warner Music has announced the acquisition of the Indian artist management company, E-Poread more

Most-awaited 'Radio City Super Singer' Season 15 is back to elevate melodies with Padmi Shri Kailash Kher as the Mentor

MUMBAI : Radio City, India's leading radio network, raises curtains on the most-awaited Season 1read more

top# 5 articles

1
Tilburg blends progressive rock and modern dark electronia on new EP 'Behind Door Number One'

MUMBAI : "Behind Door Number One" os Tilburg's second release this year. The EP is part one of a two part EP release of four songs each. Tilburg...read more

2
Indian Idol contestant Shivani Soni is set to leave the judges in awe with her distinctive singing style!

MUMBAI : "Ek Awaaz, Laakhon Ehsaas," the captivating theme of Indian Idol Season 14 puts the spotlight on magical voices that have the profound...read more

3
Nicole Moudaber release 'Reasons To Love You'

MUMBAI : Techno tastemaker Nicole Moudaber arrives on Factory 93 Records with euphoria-tinged heavy roller ‘Reasons To Love You’ – out via all...read more

4
The Irish are coming ! Kodaline to headline at SPXCEJXM 2023

MUMBAI : SPXCEJXM is here to redefine your festival experience with two days of pure musical magic in two vibrant cities, Mumbai and Bengaluru. This...read more

5
Soumita Saha's 'Play The Tune' is trending within 24 hours of release

MUMBAI : Soumita Saha's latest English Original "Play The Tune" is trending on Meta Music library within 24 hours of release. The song has been...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games