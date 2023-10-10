Birthday Special: Global music artist King urges fans to do philanthropy on his birthday in a sweet post

MUMBAI:l Global music artist King who’s currently making massive noise with his latest single ‘Sarkaare’ has in no time established himself as one of the most versatile artists in the music scene. Celebrating his birthday today, the singer is being showered with immense love from fans worldwide. A philanthropist at heart, King took to social media today and urged his fans to do a special act of kindness as a token of love instead of sending gifts his way. The musician asked his fans to help the underprivileged and the needy on the occasion of his birthday and spread smiles that way.

Taking to his social media handle, King wrote, “Instead of sending me gifts,

my well-wishers can help the needy ones on 10/10.

Honestly, that will be the best gift for me. Thankyou."

Sweet indeed!

King’s social media has been abuzz with netizens sending out good wishes to him on this special day. Sharing a glimpse from his birthday, the musician shared a picture of him enjoying an Indian home-cooked meal with his loved ones while seeking blessings from the almighty.

Here’s wishing King a birthday as wonderful as him.

Speaking of his upcoming album ‘New Life’, the complete album will drop on 18th October 2023. Sung and written by King, Composed by King, the ‘New Life’ album will be released under The Warner Music India label.