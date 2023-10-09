XG release official multiverse music video for 'NEW DANCE'

MUMBAI : XG, who recently took the top spot on the Billboard JAPAN Hot Albums chart, have just unveiled the 'Official Multiverse Music Video' for their track, 'NEW DANCE', taken from their 1st Mini Album 'NEW DNA.' This release marks their second music video for the track, following the Official Music Video released on August 23.
"NEW DANCE" is characterized by a fresh and playful chorus melody that complements the dynamic track with prominent guitar riffs and hi-hats. This video contains a new interpretation of the track.
The video was shot in panoramic locations around Los Angeles, including rooftops and beaches, resulting in an open and fresh visual look. Additionally, choreographer Sienna Lalau makes an appearance in the video, with scenes of her performing with The Lab's, a dance group she is affiliated with.
"NEW DANCE" has also achieved recognition by ranking 24th on Spotify's 'Top 50 - United Kingdom' chart, a remarkable achievement which marks the first Japanese domestic artist to appear on this chart.
Since the release of their 1st Mini Album, XG has continued to generate excitement, with their future moves eagerly antiipated.
You can watch the 'XG - NEW DANCE (Official Multiverse Music Video)' here:
---------------------------------
XG
1st Mini Album 'NEW DNA'
Released on September 27, 2023 (Wednesday)
CD BOX / DIGITAL
The 1st Mini Album 'NEW DNA' boldly declares itself as a work that embodies a "new species" that knows no boundaries or constraints. With artwork reminiscent of cell division and a collection of six entirely new songs that signify evolution, this Mini Album visually and sonically expresses XG's "NEW DNA," making it both an introductory and core work.
Visit the special site for XG's 1st mini Album ‘NEW DNA’ here:
Pre-order the CD BOX here:
---------------------------------
XG 1st Mini Album ‘NEW DNA’ Special Site
https://xg-newdna.com/
Purchase CD BOX
https://XG.lnk.to/NEWDNA_CDBOX
Streaming/Download
https://XG.lnk.to/NEWDNA
