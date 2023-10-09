Thrash Metal outfit Lomor release new music video 'Broken Eternity'

MUMBAI : Lomor released its debut album “Perseverance of Sickness” in last december. It made big impressions with its old-school Thrash Metal style in the path of big names like Testament, Kreator or even Slayer.
Less than a year later, Lomor is back with a fourth video, this time for the track "Broken Eternity". In the delirious atmosphere of a laboratory, sometimes immaculate, sometimes soiled, the character evolves in time between moments of frenzy, weariness and anger.
The band will also be on the road for a tour of France between November 29 and December 10, 2023. Dates to be announced shortly. Lomor is a band from Reunion Island, formed by Eric Castelnau (Vocals/Guitars) / Typhvs (Drums) / Micha (Bass).
"Broken Eternity":
