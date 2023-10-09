Soumita Saha's 'Play The Tune' is trending within 24 hours of release

MUMBAI : Soumita Saha's latest English Original "Play The Tune" is trending on Meta Music library within 24 hours of release. The song has been writen and composed by Soumita, the song has been mixed and mastered by US based sound engineer Nero James. After the success of her debut English Original "Savage Side" Soumita was busy gearing up for few more English Originals . " I have faith on my audience and was expecting good engagement when we release the video. Honestly I wasn't expecting the song to trend within 24 hrs of release. " adds the singing sensation.

Being a song writer Soumita gives this song an extremely personal touch. The singing Diva Adds " After writing ' Play The Tune ' things were a little dubious. I was not comfortable publishing the song as the lyrics had extreme person spaces to explore. Luckily, it striked me in a different way, and I could end up treating the sentiments more like water. It is supposed to take the shape of the vessel it's poured into. " Soumita recently came up with her recent Hit Yaad Piya Ki's Reprise version. She was also busy working on her long awaited Durga Shaptashoti ready to rock this Navratri.

Soumita also added " I am not a reels person, so the red fire sign beside my songs name was new to me. Well, now I know what this sign means. I am truly touched by the love my creation is receiving from my audience " . Soumita shall come up with the video of " Play The Tune " soon. She is also gearing up for another song " Fly High " in collaboration with DJ Simon G.