Proud Moment for South Asians as artist Zeb Bangash shines with her performance at New York’s Times Square

MUMBAI: Celebrated musician Zeb Bangash is one of the few South Asian artists who performed at the Times Square in New York with a mesmerizing Midnight Moment performance. Known for her soulful voice, Zeb delivered an extraordinary performance that resonated with the diverse crowd of approximately 200,000 people gathered on Broadway between 45th St and 46th St. and the iconic Times Square backdrop provided the perfect setting for this one-of-a-kind artistic experience.

Talking about her performance, Zeb Bangash, said, “Times Square is an iconic venue and being invited to perform at this event has been an exceptional experience and more. I was truly elated to see the response I got from the audience. South Asian music is gradually gaining recognition across the globe and I am glad to be a part of this change and expansion. Needless to say I am feeling like one lucky soul for the opportunity and I know we’re just getting started!”

The event, in collaboration with renowned artist Shahzia Sikander, Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Du Yun, and interdisciplinary artist eddy kwon, left the audience spellbound and marked a memorable night of art and music. The setlist included a diverse range of songs that showcased Zeb's musical prowess, featuring a mix of classic and contemporary hits that left the audience enchanted and elevated the exposure of South Asian music to a larger audience.

The event, titled "Reckoning," was a fusion of music and visual art, showcasing the seamless harmony between Zeb's musical talents and Shahzia Sikander's captivating work. "Reckoning," originally created in 2020, is a digital masterpiece that reimagines a fictional Indo-Persian-Turkish miniature painting. The animation brings to life a dramatic choreography featuring floating warrior-like figures engaged in an enthralling joust within an abstract, unraveling landscape. The performance delved into themes of creation, conflict, and connection, offering a profound reflection on universal tensions present in broader global relationships.