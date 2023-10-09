King burns the stage with his first ever 'High Hukku' performance in Doha from the 'New Life' album

MUMBAI: Known for ruling the charts and hearts of millions with his music King yet again left the audience at Doha in awe with an unforgettable rendition of 'High Hukku,' a track from his upcoming album 'New Life.' The electric atmosphere at Doha was nothing short of spectacular as King took to the stage and unleashed his signature energy as he performed on 'High Hukku,' a song that had already generated significant buzz in the music industry. King's performance was nothing short of a total banger which complimented well with the classic hook steps of the song and his vocals. The audience couldn't get enough of his stage presence, and their enthusiasm reached its peak as they danced and sang along to 'High Hukku.'
Sharing a video of his performance on social media King wrote, “Thought of performing a bit before it’s official release.Comment down and share it to those who been waiting for “High Hukku”.
NEW LIFE 18 OCTOBER, 12 AM IST. . . . #highhukku #newlife #kingsclan #ifeelking #bangersonly” https://www.instagram.com/reel/CyGFP4qLUZf/
'New Life' is expected to be King's most ambitious project yet, with a fusion of diverse musical styles and thought-provoking lyrics that reflect his artistic evolution. The album is set to drop on 18th October 2023 and fans worldwide are eagerly waiting for its release.
