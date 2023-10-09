Indian Idol contestant Shivani Soni is set to leave the judges in awe with her distinctive singing style!

MUMBAI : "Ek Awaaz, Laakhon Ehsaas," the captivating theme of Indian Idol Season 14 puts the spotlight on magical voices that have the profound potential to evoke a wide range of emotions in the heart of the viewer. The return of host Hussain Kuwajerwala has delighted fans who are also eagerly looking forward to a new judging panel, which includes the famous Kumar Sanu, singer par excellence Shreya Ghoshal, and ace composer/ singer Vishal Dadlani, who will nurture and mentor the raw talent on the show.

Promising to be ‘music ka sabse bada tyohaar’, the show has a promising line up of astounding contestants, but it was Karnataka’s Shivani Swami who will stun the judges with her classical rendition of "Mast Qalandar." Vishal Dadlani, who was utterly captivated by her performance, remarked, saying, "This audition will be the standout moment of this season."

Will she manage to leave a lasting impression on the judges and secure the coveted 'Golden Ticket'?

Tune into Indian Idol Season 14, which premieres on 7 October and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 PM, exclusively on Sony Entertainment Television.