She is Dead unveils a relationship story in new song 'All the monsters'

MUMBAI : GRecorded and produced by Luiz Orta, She is Dead's new track, "All the monsters" brings references to alternative rock from the 90s, in bands like Pixies and Dinosaur Jr. With a striking chorus and exciting rhythm, the song describes the beginning of another relationship, in the best roller coaster style, fun and full of ups and downs. The release marks the return of Alessandro Santiago on drumsticks, completing the team with Mau Carlakoski on vocals and guitar and Kim Tonietto on bass."

The band announces the release of the album "All the Monsters" for the second half of 2023. The material recorded and produced by Luiz Orta will feature 12 new songs with references ranging from Pixies to Melvins, with its dirty rock in its best form and with many stories still to tell.

All the monsters: https://open.spotify.com/intl-pt/album/4Qv5Hq6CTIH4soWyWrCfGi