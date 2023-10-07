RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  07 Oct 2023 12:00 |  By RnMTeam

Mesmerizing melody 'Tumse Milna' sets the tone for 'Hum Tumhein Chahte Hain' film release

Tumse Milna
Tumse Milna

MUMBAI : SRG Films International is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated release of the soul-stirring song "Tumse Milna" from the upcoming film "Hum Tumhein Chahte Hain''. This beautiful melody, sung by the legendary Bappi Lahiri and the melodious Palak Muchhal, promises to touch the hearts of music lovers worldwide.

"Tumse Milna" is a song that encapsulates the essence of love, longing, and the magic of serendipitous connections. Bappi Lahiri, known for his timeless classics, lends his captivating voice to this romantic ballad, infusing it with a sense of nostalgia and depth. Palak Muchhal, with her angelic vocals, complements Bappi Da's voice beautifully, creating a harmonious blend of emotions that will resonate with listeners of all ages.

Produced by the dynamic duo Govind Bansal and Rema Lahiri and directed by the visionary Rajann Lyallppuri, this masterpiece promises to captivate audiences worldwide. DOP: Anil Dhanda, Art Director: Pradeep Singh, Co-Producer: Bal Krishna Srivastava, Choreographer: Akash Gaurav, Creative Head: Bhhanu Singh, Mixing Mastering: Ganesh Manokaran Recording Studio: B9 Studio, Costume: Nikita Srivastava, Editor: Sanjay Verma, Ashok Srivastava DI: Hemant, VFX: Ritesh Daftary, Publicity Designer: Creative Art Studio PR & Marketing: Picture N Kraft Production: SRG Films International

The star-studded cast includes the incredibly talented Janmejaya Singh who marks his debut in Bollywood, Rituparna Sengupta, Govind Namdev, Anup Jalota, Rajpal Yadav, Zakir Hussain, Anusmriti Sarkar, Arun Bakshi, Surendra Pal, Tinaa Ghaai, Anil Nagrath, Kaushal Shah, Sangeeta Singh, and Hitesh Sampal. With such a stellar lineup, "Hum Tumhein Chahte Hain" promises to deliver powerful performances that will resonate with audiences.

The soulful and melodious music for the film is composed by the legendary Bappi Lahiri, with Rema Lahiri as the Associate Music Director and Bappa B Lahiri handling the Music and the Background Music. The heart-touching lyrics are penned by none other than Rajann Lyallppuri. The film boasts an incredible lineup of singers, including Bappi Lahiri, Shaan, Rego B, Palak Muchhal, Alka Yagnik, Sana Aziz, and Anup Jalota, ensuring that the music will tug at your heartstrings. Music will be released on Saregama's official YouTube channel, which is ironically a historic moment because Bappi da's first platinum disc album Little Star was released by Saregama and now the music label is releasing Rego B's first Bollywood song debut too.

"We are excited to present 'Tumse Milna' to the world as a prelude to our film's release," said Janmejaya Singh, the lead actor of the film "The song encapsulates the essence of the film's theme and adds a layer of emotion that we believe the audience will connect with deeply"

Anusmriti Sarkar, the lead actress of the film says "Tumse Milna" is not just music; it's a journey of emotions. I can't wait for the world to hear it and experience the magic it brings to our film"

Tags
music Bappi Lahiri Palak Muchhal
Related news
 | 07 Oct 2023

Lunadira stuns in new music video 'i'll be alright, right?'

MUMBAI – "i'll be alright, right?" is the anxiety that creeps in and refuses to depart, accumulating itself into a resident voice inside your head, morphing the way you see the world.

read more
 | 07 Oct 2023

She is Dead unveils a relationship story in new song 'All the monsters'

MUMBAI : GRecorded and produced by Luiz Orta, She is Dead's new track, "All the monsters" brings references to alternative rock from the 90s, in bands like Pixies and Dinosaur Jr.

read more
 | 07 Oct 2023

Cult garage rock band The Woggles drops new single 'Mr. Last Chance' backed with 'The Will O' The Wisp'

MUMBAI : Cult garage rock purveyors The Woggles have dropped a new single "Mr. Last Chance" (b/w "The Will O' The Wisp') via Wicked Cool Records.

read more
 | 07 Oct 2023

NOCUI announces new EP Starlight Delight and feel-good lead single of the same name.

MUMBAI : Berlin-based producer, composer and sound designer NOCUI announces ‘Higher Energy’ the second single from forthcoming Starlight Delight EP. ‘Higher Energy’ lands 6th October via Shapeless Culture.

read more
 | 06 Oct 2023

Will Adya Mishra's singing style leave a lasting impression on the Indian Idol judges, compelling them to award her the Golden Mic?

MUMBAI : One of India’s most iconic singing reality shows of the nation, Indian Idol returns for its 14th Season with the credo of "Ek Awaaz, Laakhon Ehsaas".

read more

RnM Biz

IPRS and LyricFind partnership will increase revenue opportunities for lyrics

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) partners with LyricFind, a trusted souread more

Mirchi & SBI Life Insurance collaborate to present the 13th edition of Spell Bee; India’s premier spelling competition

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, collaborates with SBI read more

2024 New York Festival Radio Awards open for entries now

MUMBAI :  The New York Festivals® 2024 Radio Awards competition is open for entries.read more

BIG FM's purpose-driven initiative 'BIG Green Ganesha' culminates successfully, paving the way for a greener tomorrow

MUMBAI : The auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the biggest celebrations in our counread more

RED FM Presents Dugga Dugga - The Sound of Sharodiya Live in Kolkata!

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the thirdread more

top# 5 articles

1
Akshath's latest release, "Gumshuda" hits 300K plus streams and tops 'Viral Songs India' Chart

MUMBAI: Akshath, the young and sensational Indie Pop artist, is once again making waves in the music industry with his latest release, "Gumshuda."...read more

2
The 9Teen's debut single "Hi" hits 200K plus streams and dominates the 'Viral Songs India' chart

MUMBAI: The 9Teen, an exceptional Indian boy band comprising Lav Jaiswal, Abhilash Murala, and Arun O Conner, has taken the Indiepop scene by storm...read more

3
RED FM announces quiz India movement: A Gaming Concept On Radio

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network introduced a gaming concept on radio: the Quiz India Movement. It aims...read more

4
Cult garage rock band The Woggles drops new single 'Mr. Last Chance' backed with 'The Will O' The Wisp'

MUMBAI : Cult garage rock purveyors The Woggles have dropped a new single "Mr. Last Chance" (b/w "The Will O' The Wisp') via Wicked Cool Records....read more

5
"Manmani" are pages from my personal diary says Akasa Singh

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Akasa Singh drops a heartbreak song “Manmaani”. Speaking about the latest release, the singer said the inspiration behind...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games