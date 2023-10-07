Mesmerizing melody 'Tumse Milna' sets the tone for 'Hum Tumhein Chahte Hain' film release

MUMBAI : SRG Films International is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated release of the soul-stirring song "Tumse Milna" from the upcoming film "Hum Tumhein Chahte Hain''. This beautiful melody, sung by the legendary Bappi Lahiri and the melodious Palak Muchhal, promises to touch the hearts of music lovers worldwide.

"Tumse Milna" is a song that encapsulates the essence of love, longing, and the magic of serendipitous connections. Bappi Lahiri, known for his timeless classics, lends his captivating voice to this romantic ballad, infusing it with a sense of nostalgia and depth. Palak Muchhal, with her angelic vocals, complements Bappi Da's voice beautifully, creating a harmonious blend of emotions that will resonate with listeners of all ages.

Produced by the dynamic duo Govind Bansal and Rema Lahiri and directed by the visionary Rajann Lyallppuri, this masterpiece promises to captivate audiences worldwide. DOP: Anil Dhanda, Art Director: Pradeep Singh, Co-Producer: Bal Krishna Srivastava, Choreographer: Akash Gaurav, Creative Head: Bhhanu Singh, Mixing Mastering: Ganesh Manokaran Recording Studio: B9 Studio, Costume: Nikita Srivastava, Editor: Sanjay Verma, Ashok Srivastava DI: Hemant, VFX: Ritesh Daftary, Publicity Designer: Creative Art Studio PR & Marketing: Picture N Kraft Production: SRG Films International

The star-studded cast includes the incredibly talented Janmejaya Singh who marks his debut in Bollywood, Rituparna Sengupta, Govind Namdev, Anup Jalota, Rajpal Yadav, Zakir Hussain, Anusmriti Sarkar, Arun Bakshi, Surendra Pal, Tinaa Ghaai, Anil Nagrath, Kaushal Shah, Sangeeta Singh, and Hitesh Sampal. With such a stellar lineup, "Hum Tumhein Chahte Hain" promises to deliver powerful performances that will resonate with audiences.

The soulful and melodious music for the film is composed by the legendary Bappi Lahiri, with Rema Lahiri as the Associate Music Director and Bappa B Lahiri handling the Music and the Background Music. The heart-touching lyrics are penned by none other than Rajann Lyallppuri. The film boasts an incredible lineup of singers, including Bappi Lahiri, Shaan, Rego B, Palak Muchhal, Alka Yagnik, Sana Aziz, and Anup Jalota, ensuring that the music will tug at your heartstrings. Music will be released on Saregama's official YouTube channel, which is ironically a historic moment because Bappi da's first platinum disc album Little Star was released by Saregama and now the music label is releasing Rego B's first Bollywood song debut too.

"We are excited to present 'Tumse Milna' to the world as a prelude to our film's release," said Janmejaya Singh, the lead actor of the film "The song encapsulates the essence of the film's theme and adds a layer of emotion that we believe the audience will connect with deeply"

Anusmriti Sarkar, the lead actress of the film says "Tumse Milna" is not just music; it's a journey of emotions. I can't wait for the world to hear it and experience the magic it brings to our film"