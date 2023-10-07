RadioandMusic
Lunadira stuns in new music video 'i'll be alright, right?'

MUMBAI – "i'll be alright, right?" is the anxiety that creeps in and refuses to depart, accumulating itself into a resident voice inside your head, morphing the way you see the world. Malaysian singer-songwriter Lunadira has shared the stunning music video for her latest single and title track of her upcoming debut album 'i'll be alright, right?'. Fans can watch the video here.

"This is my first proper music video that I had trouble conceptualising due to that voice residing in my head. After having a conversation with my creative director HuaiYai, we decided to collaborate to see what would come out of our individual interpretation of the song, looping another female director - Jasmine Wong - in.

"After sharing what resonated with us in-between the lines of the song, we found female rage apparent in all the anxiously-driven inner dialogues we had with ourselves.

"It was the first time that I was working with more than 5 people on set, and to see Jasmine and HuaiYai's idea being brought to life through my performance on screen felt surreal. I felt like I was seen. There are certain intricacies that feel easy to communicate when you work with female directors, and I hope it translates and settles within other anxious people that could relate."

Lunadira - "i'll be alright, right?" (Official Music Video)

"i'll be alright, right?" is a brazenly fun anthem dedicated to the plaguing anxiety, and mundanity, of navigating your 20s (sometimes failing, but always having to pick yourself back up). It’s through Lunadira's introspection that we see the parts of ourselves who also struggle; just like her, we want to know whether we’ll be alright.

Tastemakers around the world have taken notice of the rising artist as she regaled in purple and represented Malaysia on the COLORS stage with "GO SLOW", and performed at SXSW in Austin, Texas on the Jaded & Balming Tiger stage. Lunadira also recently performed at Good Vibes Festival in Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur, sharing the stage with global artists like Sabrina Carpenter, NxWorries, and Daniel Caesar. She will be performing at this year's SXSW Sydney in October 2023.

