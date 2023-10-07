Cult garage rock band The Woggles drops new single 'Mr. Last Chance' backed with 'The Will O' The Wisp'

MUMBAI : Cult garage rock purveyors The Woggles have dropped a new single "Mr. Last Chance" (b/w "The Will O' The Wisp') via Wicked Cool Records.

Stream the track here: https://orcd.co/mrlastchance

Frontman “The Professor” Mighty Manfred says, "Mr. Last Chance is our first release to feature the Woggles' new road-tested two-guitar attack, featuring Graham Day and Shane Pringle."

About The Woggles:

For a band to not only last beyond 30 years together but keep scaling more imposing heights, it’s going to need a sense of purpose. In the case of The Woggles, the seasoned garage rockers passed that milestone with a renewed rallying cry to move ever forward!

The Woggles now feature a two-guitar attack with Graham Day (The Prisoners, Solar Flares, Thee Mighty Caesars) and Shane Pringle (Tiger! Tiger!, Bad Spell) on the 6 strings with Shane occasionally doubling up on saxophone!

“The band is not as much an institution as a way of life,” says frontman “The Professor” Mighty Manfred. “The main thing is to keep swimming, cause the shark has got to keep moving.”

The Woggles continue to feature the sock-it-to-them rhythm section of bassist Buzz Hagstrom and drummer Dan Eletxro, both also sometime members of savage English rockers Graham Day & The Gaolers.

“Alan Freed once said that ‘Rock and roll is a river of music that has absorbed many streams,’” quotes Manfred. “The Woggles drink from its many tributaries, from early rock and roll and R&B to ’60s garage rock, British Invasion, ’60s soul and forward.”

Fusing pure rock and soul from vintage sources into their own singular sound, The Woggles lay it down hard and loud but with more majesty than recklessness. Their beats and riffs are as strident as Manfred’s swagger and strut onstage. Having played in the past with Johnny Cash, Link Wray, The Zombies and nearly every garage rock group worth its salt, as Meredith Ochs wisely advised on NPR All Songs Considered: “Go see a Woggles show. It will change your life.”