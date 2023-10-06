Will Adya Mishra's singing style leave a lasting impression on the Indian Idol judges, compelling them to award her the Golden Mic?

MUMBAI : One of India’s most iconic singing reality shows of the nation, Indian Idol returns for its 14th Season with the credo of "Ek Awaaz, Laakhon Ehsaas". Promising to be ‘music ka sabse bada tyohaar’, it puts the spotlight on magical voices that possess the profound potential to evoke a wide range of emotions in the heart of the viewer. The show serves as a splendid testament to the power of music to entertain, inspire and uplift and this season will see many heartwarming moments unfold amongst the contestants and the new panel of judges. National Award winner Shreya Ghoshal, Bollywood’s King of Melody Kumar Sanu and Ace Composer/ Singer and Performer Vishal Dadlani form the Judges Panel this season with Hussain Kuwajerwala returning as host after 8 years.

Hailing from Faridabad, Adya Mishra is poised to win over the judges with her rendition of the 'Namak Ishq Ka' song from the movie 'Omkara'. Empathetic and a singer par excellence, Judge Shreya will be seen leading by example to nurture the raw talent of the contestants and she was quick to demonstrate the right aalap while visibly being impressed by Adya’s act. Judge Vishal further complimented her, saying, “I have never heard a female voice quite like this before."

To find out if she secures the 'Golden Mic,' tune into Indian Idol Season 14 which premieres on 7 October and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 PM, exclusively on Sony Entertainment Television