Unitea champions Monstercat, Hulaween, and other independent promoters and venues across America

MUMBAI : Unitea is the first engage-to-earn social media platform encouraging authentic connections between musical artists and their fans by inviting users to “Create, Connect, Collect.” Unitea encourages users to showcase their fandom by creating short-form videos soundtracked by their favorite songs, as well as streaming and sharing music. By engaging in the Unitea platform, fans earn digital tokens that are exchanged for blockchain-authenticated, artist and festival focused rewards and experiences.



Since the platform’s inception in 2019, Unitea has partnered with various independently-owned festivals and venues across the United States to bring an additional layer of fan engagement through exclusive prize giveaways such as artist meet and greets, side-stage viewings, ticket giveaways, and grand-prize packages with travel stipends and more.

In February, Unitea partnered with the Arizona-based festival Gem & Jam for the second time to offer a range of artist-focused rewards including side-stage viewings and artist meet & greets. They also hosted a private listening party with Unitea board member Barclay Crenshaw (aka Claude VonStroke) at the June 2023 edition of Dirtybird CampINN in Orlando, Florida, where fans got the chance to listen to unreleased music with live commentary from the artist himself.



In August, Unitea teamed up with leading dance music label Monstercat for their Compound event to offer rewards such as VIP tickets, meal and drink tickets, and body marbling vouchers. In September, Unitea hosted rewards for the Latin music festival Rumbazo in Las Vegas including a side stage viewing and meet & greet with GeraMX.

Unitea also continued its partnership with Imagine Music Festival to expand the Imagine Genesis Key digital collectible program in 2023. The interactive and fan engagement program offered on-site prizes and upgrades for fans who collected a set of four keys that corresponded to the stages of Imagine. The keys were also associated with festival pins that fans could collect on-site. When all four keys were collected, fans were entered to win the Ultimate Imagine Upgrade which included: VIP camping upgrades, pre-party passes, artist meetups, a custom Imagine Merch bundle, side stage viewing and pit experiences, and the opportunity to be featured in the official after movie.

At the debut edition of Cascade Equinox Festival in Oregon, Unitea offered a handful of artist-focused rewards like side stage viewing for artists such as Big Wild, LP Giobbi, Goose, Manic Focus, Maddy O’Neal, and more.

Now, Unitea has teamed up with Suwannee Hulaween to help celebrate its 10-year anniversary by giving away some top-tier VIP experiences. Fans can earn Karma on the Unitea app to redeem for entries to “VIP Trip for Two with Pretty Lights” which includes 2 Werewolf VIP tickets, $500 travel stipend, Hulaween mystery merch bundle, and exclusive viewing for the Pretty Lights on Sunday at the Treehouse.

The Hulaween partnership will also offer additional prize packages including “VIP Mummy Passes with Goose” which includes 2 Mummy VIP tickets and a Hulaween mystery merch bundle as well as additional Hulaween mystery merch rewards with Hulaween founders The String Cheese Incident.

Fans can redeem artist-specific ‘Karma’ tokens on Unitea to be able to enter for a chance to win these experiential rewards and more. When users create and share Vibes, they receive Karma tokens which can be redeemed for exclusive artist experiences. Since the platform’s inception in October 2019, Unitea users have been earning Karma by syncing the app with their Spotify or Apple Music accounts, streaming and sharing music, and interacting with fellow music enthusiasts on the platform.

Karma can be redeemed for a range of artist-specific rewards including: experiential - meet & greets, event tickets and VIP upgrades; physical - prize packs and merchandise gifting; and digital - AR rewards. Previous experiences offered by Unitea have included saxophone lessons with Big Gigantic, signed merchandise from The Chainsmokers, a tequila tasting with John Summit aboard Groove Cruise, a private meetup at Mersiv’s studio, and a bundle of Illenium’s signature jerseys, to name a few.

Unitea incentivizes music fans to support their favorite artists and brands in exchange for tokenized rewards while providing a platform built for meaningful engagement and artist innovation. Through its various partnerships, Unitea is championing the voice of the independently-owned promoters and festivals in the dance music industry to forge genuine connections and ultimately create fan retention for these events.