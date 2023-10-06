RED FM announces quiz India movement: A Gaming Concept On Radio

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network introduced a gaming concept on radio: the Quiz India Movement. It aims to capture the essence of trivia, knowledge, and light-hearted fun, combined with the immense power of radio as a platform. The first season of Quiz India Movement began on 2nd October and will run till 19th November.

Each season of Quiz India Movement is based on a certain theme. Banking on the tradition of cricket, this year, Quiz India Movement by Red FM is giving cricket fans a spectacular 49 days of non-stop excitement and rewards. The show is being hosted by none other than the cricket expert and beloved RJ Raunac. With the total prize pool being a staggering 21 lacs of cash, listeners have the chance to win incredible cash by answering questions on a dedicated microsite while tuning in to Red FM.

Reflecting on this announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, stated “At Red FM, we are delighted to be introducing a one-of-its-kind gaming concept Quiz India Movement leveraging the massive reach of radio as a platform. The campaign aims to blend the theatre of the mind element with a digital hook, setting it apart from other quiz shows. Quiz India Movement banks on the benefits of traditional radio and a new age platform social media to provide an enhanced audience experience. This year, the show has cricket as its theme, which acts as a fitting launch pad for season one, considering it is time for the World Cup. Moreover, utilising new-age technology and an engaging format, we hope the show will entertain listeners and help them cash on their cricket expertise."

Be a part of Quiz India Movement here - https://quizindiamovement.in/