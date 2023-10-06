RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Oct 2023 18:30 |  By RnMTeam

RED FM announces quiz India movement: A Gaming Concept On Radio

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network introduced a gaming concept on radio: the Quiz India Movement. It aims to capture the essence of trivia, knowledge, and light-hearted fun, combined with the immense power of radio as a platform. The first season of Quiz India Movement began on 2nd October and will run till 19th November.

Each season of Quiz India Movement is based on a certain theme. Banking on the tradition of cricket, this year, Quiz India Movement by Red FM is giving cricket fans a spectacular 49 days of non-stop excitement and rewards. The show is being hosted by none other than the cricket expert and beloved RJ Raunac. With the total prize pool being a staggering 21 lacs of cash, listeners have the chance to win incredible cash by answering questions on a dedicated microsite while tuning in to Red FM.

Reflecting on this announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, stated “At Red FM, we are delighted to be introducing a one-of-its-kind gaming concept Quiz India Movement leveraging the massive reach of radio as a platform. The campaign aims to blend the theatre of the mind element with a digital hook, setting it apart from other quiz shows. Quiz India Movement banks on the benefits of traditional radio and a new age platform social media to provide an enhanced audience experience. This year, the show has cricket as its theme, which acts as a fitting launch pad for season one, considering it is time for the World Cup. Moreover, utilising new-age technology and an engaging format, we hope the show will entertain listeners and help them cash on their cricket expertise."

Be a part of Quiz India Movement here - https://quizindiamovement.in/

Tags
Red FM Magic FM music Songs
Related news
 | 06 Oct 2023

Will Adya Mishra's singing style leave a lasting impression on the Indian Idol judges, compelling them to award her the Golden Mic?

MUMBAI : One of India’s most iconic singing reality shows of the nation, Indian Idol returns for its 14th Season with the credo of "Ek Awaaz, Laakhon Ehsaas".

read more
 | 06 Oct 2023

KING KAOS release new official video for 'Buried Alive'

MUMBAI : Buried Alive, from metal group King Kaos, touches on the darker side of human nature. It's about a person who embraces their evil nature regardless of the consequences.

read more
 | 06 Oct 2023

Italian Producer Sandro Bani drops 'La Rara' on PinkStarBlack

MUMBAI : A driving force within the Italian and international dance music scene since 2005, Sandro Bani makes his debut on Swiss imprint PinkStarBlack with a powerful club-ready cut, La Rara – out now on all streaming platforms.

read more
 | 06 Oct 2023

New STMPD RCRDS: Matisse and Sadko, Blinders and Andrew Mathers debut

MUMBAI : Matisse & Sadko & James French - Pull Me Through The Fire, October 6th

read more
 | 06 Oct 2023

"Manmani" are pages from my personal diary says Akasa Singh

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Akasa Singh drops a heartbreak song “Manmaani”. Speaking about the latest release, the singer said the inspiration behind "Manmani" are pages from her personal diary, filled with raw emotions transcribed into a melody and lyrics.

read more

RnM Biz

IPRS and LyricFind partnership will increase revenue opportunities for lyrics

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) partners with LyricFind, a trusted souread more

Mirchi & SBI Life Insurance collaborate to present the 13th edition of Spell Bee; India’s premier spelling competition

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, collaborates with SBI read more

2024 New York Festival Radio Awards open for entries now

MUMBAI :  The New York Festivals® 2024 Radio Awards competition is open for entries.read more

BIG FM's purpose-driven initiative 'BIG Green Ganesha' culminates successfully, paving the way for a greener tomorrow

MUMBAI : The auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the biggest celebrations in our counread more

RED FM Presents Dugga Dugga - The Sound of Sharodiya Live in Kolkata!

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the thirdread more

top# 5 articles

1
RED FM announces quiz India movement: A Gaming Concept On Radio

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network introduced a gaming concept on radio: the Quiz India Movement. It aims...read more

2
Rockshots Records - Singapore's NOPROPHECY introduce 'Ghost Of Yesterday' off debut album 'As The Bridge Collapses' out in Nov

MUMBAI : Established in 2013 by Alveria Sykes, Singapore's NOPROPHECY has emerged as a formidable force in modern metal. The band's inception was...read more

3
Will Adya Mishra's singing style leave a lasting impression on the Indian Idol judges, compelling them to award her the Golden Mic?

MUMBAI : One of India’s most iconic singing reality shows of the nation, Indian Idol returns for its 14th Season with the credo of "Ek Awaaz,...read more

4
XG's 'NEW DNA' tops Billboard Japan chart and rises swiftly up global charts

MUMBAI : Hip Hop/R&B inspired girl group XG released their 1st Mini Album "NEW DNA" on September 27th. The album has since achieved the girls'...read more

5
New STMPD RCRDS: Matisse and Sadko, Blinders and Andrew Mathers debut

MUMBAI : Matisse & Sadko & James French - Pull Me Through The Fire, October 6thMatisse & Sadko join forces with talented James French to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games