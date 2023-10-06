New STMPD RCRDS: Matisse and Sadko, Blinders and Andrew Mathers debut

MUMBAI : Matisse & Sadko & James French - Pull Me Through The Fire, October 6th
Matisse & Sadko join forces with talented James French to deliver a new track by the name of "Pull Me Through The Fire." With a unique blend of dark, melancholic vibes and an electrifying club/festival-style drop, this collaboration promises to set dancefloors on fire.
"We received the dark, melancholic demo from James and immediately wanted to work on it," says Matisse & Sadko. "We added a clubby/festival style drop, and the track was supported by Martin Garrix at EDC Las Vegas and Nicky Romero later on.’’
This electrifying collaboration defies expectations by drawing inspiration from Alternative Rock music, particularly the likes of Korn and Radiohead. "Pull Me Through The Fire" is already making waves in the EDM scene, receiving high praise and support from some of the industry's biggest names. With its infectious energy and innovative sound, this track is destined to become a festival anthem.
Blinders - Howling, October 6th
Following the remarkable success of Blinders' chart-topping release "Prayer," the multi-talented artist is back with an electrifying follow-up, "Howling." Once again, Blinders showcases his exceptional skills by crafting the entire track – from the beat and lyrics to his very own vocals and visuals.
One intriguing aspect of "Howling" lies in its vocal component, as Blinders used the power of AI technology to create a unique vocal timbre. By blending his voice with AI-generated tones, he crafted a distinctive sonic experience that sets "Howling" apart from the rest.
Much like its predecessor, "Prayer," "Howling" maintains Blinders' signature fusion of bass house and techno influences. This blend of genres has become synonymous with Blinders' distinctive sound with which the continues to push the boundaries of electronic dance music, creating a sound that is both mesmerizing and groundbreaking
Andrew Mathers - Back To The Oldskool, October 6th
Excitement is reaching fever pitch as Andrew Mathers breaks new ground with his debut release on STMPD RCRDS. Titled "Back to the Oldskool," this electrifying track also marks the premiere of Mather's fresh, filthy tech house sound.
"After being a resident at the 360 in Val Thorens, I felt it was time to create some new music," says Andrew Mathers. "After years in the Latin Tech House scene, I was eager to craft a new sound that would perfectly fit peak times. The crowd going nuts on peak time Tech House was the main inspiration for this new sound."
"Back to the Oldskool" is more than just a track; it's a declaration of a new brand and sound in the world of EDM. Mathers’ passion and innovation shine through in every beat, making it an irresistible anthem for electronic music enthusiasts.
"Back to the Oldskool" is just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting new chapter in Mather's musical career.
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) partners with LyricFind, a trusted souread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, collaborates with SBI read more
MUMBAI : The New York Festivals® 2024 Radio Awards competition is open for entries.read more
MUMBAI : The auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the biggest celebrations in our counread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the thirdread more
MUMBAI – Maia, aka mxmtoon, had the career come-up most teen musicians could only dream of. At 17, the Oakland-raised multi-hyphenate artist began...read more
MUMBAI : One of India’s most iconic singing reality shows of the nation, Indian Idol returns for its 14th Season with the credo of "Ek Awaaz,...read more
MUMBAI : A driving force within the Italian and international dance music scene since 2005, Sandro Bani makes his debut on Swiss imprint...read more
MUMBAI : India’s leading youth entertainment brand, MTV, from Viacom18, one of the largest media conglomerates of the country, launches a brand-new...read more
MUMBAI: Toronto-based singer and social media sensation Abby V and multiple Grammy Award winner composer-producer Ricky Kej have over the last three...read more