"Manmani" are pages from my personal diary says Akasa Singh

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Akasa Singh drops a heartbreak song “Manmaani”.
Speaking about the latest release, the singer said the inspiration behind "Manmani" are pages from her personal diary, filled with raw emotions transcribed into a melody and lyrics.
The song reflects a universal experience where two people, who have been together for a while, might face communication and time challenges. Sometimes, past experiences can make us hypersensitive, causing a disconnect even when love remains.
The song's lyrics capture moments when you're physically present, yet something feels amiss. It also delves into the concept of closure. “Despite changes in the present, certain memories from the past still bring happiness. Not all memories with someone may be positive, but there were good times too”.
"’Manmani’ encapsulates the desire to remember those moments with a smile, regardless of where you or the other person are now or how the relationship or friendship evolved. It's about cherishing memories, no matter the outcome”, she concludes.
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) partners with LyricFind, a trusted souread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, collaborates with SBI read more
MUMBAI : The New York Festivals® 2024 Radio Awards competition is open for entries.read more
MUMBAI : The auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the biggest celebrations in our counread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the thirdread more
MUMBAI : Renowned actor and musician Alexx O’Nell, recognized for his compelling performances in both film and music, is eagerly anticipating the...read more
MUMBAI : To the ones who succeed in style, the ones staying humble all the while!read more
MUMBAI : One of India’s most iconic singing reality shows of the nation, Indian Idol returns for its 14th Season with the credo of "Ek Awaaz,...read more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network introduced a gaming concept on radio: the Quiz India Movement. It aims...read more
MUMBAI – Maia, aka mxmtoon, had the career come-up most teen musicians could only dream of. At 17, the Oakland-raised multi-hyphenate artist began...read more