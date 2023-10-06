RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Oct 2023 17:11 |  By Tolika Yeptho

"Manmani" are pages from my personal diary says Akasa Singh

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Akasa Singh drops a heartbreak song “Manmaani”.

Speaking about the latest release, the singer said the inspiration behind "Manmani" are pages from her personal diary, filled with raw emotions transcribed into a melody and lyrics.

The song reflects a universal experience where two people, who have been together for a while, might face communication and time challenges. Sometimes, past experiences can make us hypersensitive, causing a disconnect even when love remains.

The song's lyrics capture moments when you're physically present, yet something feels amiss. It also delves into the concept of closure. “Despite changes in the present, certain memories from the past still bring happiness. Not all memories with someone may be positive, but there were good times too”.

"’Manmani’ encapsulates the desire to remember those moments with a smile, regardless of where you or the other person are now or how the relationship or friendship evolved. It's about cherishing memories, no matter the outcome”, she concludes.

Tags
Singer songwriter Akasa Singh Manmaani music
Related news
 | 06 Oct 2023

Will Adya Mishra's singing style leave a lasting impression on the Indian Idol judges, compelling them to award her the Golden Mic?

MUMBAI : One of India’s most iconic singing reality shows of the nation, Indian Idol returns for its 14th Season with the credo of "Ek Awaaz, Laakhon Ehsaas".

read more
 | 06 Oct 2023

RED FM announces quiz India movement: A Gaming Concept On Radio

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network introduced a gaming concept on radio: the Quiz India Movement. It aims to capture the essence of trivia, knowledge, and light-hearted fun, combined with the immense power of radio as a platform.

read more
 | 06 Oct 2023

KING KAOS release new official video for 'Buried Alive'

MUMBAI : Buried Alive, from metal group King Kaos, touches on the darker side of human nature. It's about a person who embraces their evil nature regardless of the consequences.

read more
 | 06 Oct 2023

Italian Producer Sandro Bani drops 'La Rara' on PinkStarBlack

MUMBAI : A driving force within the Italian and international dance music scene since 2005, Sandro Bani makes his debut on Swiss imprint PinkStarBlack with a powerful club-ready cut, La Rara – out now on all streaming platforms.

read more
 | 06 Oct 2023

New STMPD RCRDS: Matisse and Sadko, Blinders and Andrew Mathers debut

MUMBAI : Matisse & Sadko & James French - Pull Me Through The Fire, October 6th

read more

RnM Biz

IPRS and LyricFind partnership will increase revenue opportunities for lyrics

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) partners with LyricFind, a trusted souread more

Mirchi & SBI Life Insurance collaborate to present the 13th edition of Spell Bee; India’s premier spelling competition

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, collaborates with SBI read more

2024 New York Festival Radio Awards open for entries now

MUMBAI :  The New York Festivals® 2024 Radio Awards competition is open for entries.read more

BIG FM's purpose-driven initiative 'BIG Green Ganesha' culminates successfully, paving the way for a greener tomorrow

MUMBAI : The auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the biggest celebrations in our counread more

RED FM Presents Dugga Dugga - The Sound of Sharodiya Live in Kolkata!

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the thirdread more

top# 5 articles

1
Acclaimed actor and musician Alexx O’Nell eagerly awaits release of 'Khuifya' on Netflix ,marking his first collaboration with director Vishal Bhardwaj

MUMBAI  : Renowned actor and musician Alexx O’Nell, recognized for his compelling performances in both film and music, is eagerly anticipating the...read more

2
Artiste First's release 'Tarakkiyan' : A fresh punjabi hip hop vibe

MUMBAI : To the ones who succeed in style, the ones staying humble all the while!read more

3
Will Adya Mishra's singing style leave a lasting impression on the Indian Idol judges, compelling them to award her the Golden Mic?

MUMBAI : One of India’s most iconic singing reality shows of the nation, Indian Idol returns for its 14th Season with the credo of "Ek Awaaz,...read more

4
RED FM announces quiz India movement: A Gaming Concept On Radio

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network introduced a gaming concept on radio: the Quiz India Movement. It aims...read more

5
Mxmtoon announces revisited EP 'plum blossom', shares first single

MUMBAI – Maia, aka mxmtoon, had the career come-up most teen musicians could only dream of. At 17, the Oakland-raised multi-hyphenate artist began...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games