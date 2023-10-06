"Manmani" are pages from my personal diary says Akasa Singh

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Akasa Singh drops a heartbreak song “Manmaani”.

Speaking about the latest release, the singer said the inspiration behind "Manmani" are pages from her personal diary, filled with raw emotions transcribed into a melody and lyrics.

The song reflects a universal experience where two people, who have been together for a while, might face communication and time challenges. Sometimes, past experiences can make us hypersensitive, causing a disconnect even when love remains.

The song's lyrics capture moments when you're physically present, yet something feels amiss. It also delves into the concept of closure. “Despite changes in the present, certain memories from the past still bring happiness. Not all memories with someone may be positive, but there were good times too”.

"’Manmani’ encapsulates the desire to remember those moments with a smile, regardless of where you or the other person are now or how the relationship or friendship evolved. It's about cherishing memories, no matter the outcome”, she concludes.