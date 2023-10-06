Artiste First's release 'Tarakkiyan' : A fresh punjabi hip hop vibe

MUMBAI : To the ones who succeed in style, the ones staying humble all the while! Artiste First’s latest release is a funky, cool anthem that pays an ode to all the hard-working hustlers of the world. Featuring talented musicians DRV , Boyblanck and Bombay The Artist , ‘Tarakkiyan’ is Artiste First’s biggest hip-hop production to date.

Part of DRV and Boyblanck’s Multani Mitti album, Tarakkiyan, is a new school modern trap beat that revels in a snazzy yet rustic vibe. Written and performed by DRV and Boyblanck, with Bombay The Artist lending guest vocals, this trendy melody has many musical surprises up its sleeve. While the song’s title translates into success, it delivers the message of staying grounded and simple no matter how high the success is. With catchy lyrics that breathe fire and groovy music that captures Punjabi panache, Tarakkiyan has style, substance and instant repeat value.

It’s not just the music that stands apart! Tarakkiyan also boasts of a visually rich music video created on a grand and lush scale, music produced by Babywxve. The Artiste First production sees DRV and Boyblanck, as well as Bombay The Artist, at their dapper best as they vibe on the streets of Dubai. Showcasing an array of captivating locations in the Gulf city, the video is a suave spectacle of luxury, sand and sea. Directed by Aavrit Bagga, the music video reflects the epic scale of the song.

Delhi-based rapper DRV has set the hip-hop scene ablaze with his unique vocals and supreme melodies, while Noida native Boyblanck is a hip-hop heartthrob who has already worked with the likes of Anurag Kashyap. The dynamic duo has crafted a hip-hop tune for the ages with Tarakkiyan.

Talking about his latest song, DRV said, “Tarakkiyan is a song that comes from a very personal space. In my whirlwind musical journey, I’ve wholeheartedly embraced my highs, but my beliefs have also led me to stay humble, and that is the essence we wanted to imbibe in this track. Tarakkiyan will not just resonate with hip hop fans, but anybody who has worked their way to the top, never forgetting their roots”.

Sharing his thoughts on the track, Boyblanck said, “There are some tunes that resonate with you on a deeper level, and that is exactly what Tarakkiyan did with me. I’ve always been someone who counts their blessings after every new milestone; to be able to convey this message through my art has been an extremely satisfying experience”.

Talking about the lavish production, Rohit Sobti, Co-Founder of Artiste First, said, “ Tarikkiyan is a fresh vibe to the current scene. The collaboration of DRV, Boyblanck and Bombay The Artist makes it very unique - all three have different style of music / singing and the best of it creates Tarakkiyan. This is our d rive song from the Album Multani Mitti. Audiophiles will really embrace the zest and energy of this track”. "

Celebrating success is important, but what makes 'Tarakkiyan' truly special is its message of humility in the face of achievement. In this fast-paced world, it's easy to lose sight of where you came from. 'Tarakkiyan' reminds us to stay grounded, to appreciate the journey, and to never forget the values that got us here. Collaborating with DRV and Boyblanck on this project has allowed me to blend my style with theirs, creating something unique and powerful. The music video, set against the backdrop of Dubai's breathtaking scenery, adds an extra layer of grandeur to the song. 'Tarakkiyan' is more than just music; it's a reflection of our personal journeys, and I hope it resonates deeply with our audience, inspiring them to reach for the stars while keeping their feet firmly on the ground." - Bombay The Artist

May it be the sublime song or the eye-popping music video, Tarakkiyan is tailor-made to win over diehard fans of indie hip-hop in more ways than one. The track is now available on all leading platforms. The music video is live on Youtube now ! Watch it and enjoy .