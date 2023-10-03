Singer-Rapper Munawar Faruqui to drop new single "Legacy" on October 5th – Poster Out Now

MUMBAI: Singer Rapper Munawar Faruqui, has announced his upcoming song by unveiled the vibrant poster for his highly anticipated single, "Legacy." The poster's release has sent waves of excitement through his fan base, hinting at a spectacular musical experience set to arrive this festive season.

Munawar Faruqui, known for his lively music and lyrics that touch hearts around the world, is ready to impress audiences once more with his new song, "Legacy. The poster showcases Munawar in a striking and festive ensemble, radiating enthusiasm and energy. With a multicolored jacket and an infectious dance pose, Munawar's persona on the poster perfectly embodies the celebratory spirit of the upcoming single.

"Legacy" is not just about captivating visuals; it's a song that bears the creative mark of Munawar Faruqui himself. He has penned and composed this musical masterpiece in collaboration with Charan. The official music video for "Legacy" is scheduled to release on October 5th, 2023, and will be available on Munawar Faruqui's official YouTube page. The poster release has already ignited a festive buzz among fans, who eagerly await Munawar's musical revelation.

Munawar Faruqui shared the poster on his social media platforms, captioning it with the words, "Laayo re legacy! 05/10 #munawarfaruqui #munawarmusic." Munawar Faruqui has a huge following on social media which proves that he can connect with people from different parts of the world. His music videos have millions of views and have even set records, showing how much influence he has on his audience. With the upcoming release of "Legacy," fans can expect an unforgettable musical experience that will deeply touch their hearts. Munawar Faruqui's "Legacy" is sure to make a lasting impact in the music industry.