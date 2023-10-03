Kanika Kapoor, the only Indian singer to grace Louis Vuitton and Golden Goose Show at Paris Fashion Week!

MUMBAI: Kanika Kapoor is all set to add a touch of magic to this year's Paris Fashion Week! She has been invited by the iconic Louis Vuitton for their prestigious show, LVSS24, on October 2nd in Paris. But here's the real kicker – she won't just be attending, but would be styled in a show-stopping look exclusively by Louis Vuitton, promising a fashion spectacle that oozes opulence.
But wait, there's more! After the Louis Vuitton extravaganza, Kanika Kapoor will grace the Golden Goose event ‘’Haus Of Dreams’ in Paris. She's not merely an attendee; she's their muse! The Golden Goose team is taking charge of her wardrobe, ensuring her style radiates the very essence of fashion. Imagine the fashion fireworks!
Check out the invitation from Louis Viutton Show, as the singer shares the news on her social media account - https://instagram.com/stories/kanik4kapoor/3204511734479364774?utm_sourc...
MUMBAI: RoyFi, the industry’s leading artist-first financing company, believes that advances areread more
MUMBAI : Asia’s largest music label T-Series is set to release its new property ‘Solos’ to take read more
MUMBAI: As technological upheavals shake up how music is made and enjoyed, there’s one place wheread more
MUMBAI: BrandMusiq, India’s pioneering sonic branding firm has created a cutting-edge sonic idenread more
MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading development partner for self-releasing artists—owned by Believe, onread more
MUMBAI: Kanika Kapoor is all set to add a touch of magic to this year's Paris Fashion Week! She has been invited by the iconic Louis Vuitton for...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Rapper Munawar Faruqui, has announced his upcoming song by unveiled the vibrant poster for his highly anticipated single, "Legacy."...read more