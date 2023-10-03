Kanika Kapoor, the only Indian singer to grace Louis Vuitton and Golden Goose Show at Paris Fashion Week!

MUMBAI: Kanika Kapoor is all set to add a touch of magic to this year's Paris Fashion Week! She has been invited by the iconic Louis Vuitton for their prestigious show, LVSS24, on October 2nd in Paris. But here's the real kicker – she won't just be attending, but would be styled in a show-stopping look exclusively by Louis Vuitton, promising a fashion spectacle that oozes opulence.

But wait, there's more! After the Louis Vuitton extravaganza, Kanika Kapoor will grace the Golden Goose event ‘’Haus Of Dreams’ in Paris. She's not merely an attendee; she's their muse! The Golden Goose team is taking charge of her wardrobe, ensuring her style radiates the very essence of fashion. Imagine the fashion fireworks!

Check out the invitation from Louis Viutton Show, as the singer shares the news on her social media account - https://instagram.com/stories/kanik4kapoor/3204511734479364774?utm_sourc...