RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Sep 2023 17:36 |  By RnMTeam

Young Bombs illuminate the dance floor with new single, 'Strangers'

MUMBAI : Hailing from Vancouver, the dynamic duo Young Bombs once again illuminate the dance music scene with their latest single, “Strangers”, enriched with the captivating vocals of Linney. Penmanship for "Strangers" comes courtesy of the enchanting Linney, known for collaborations with Gareth Emery and Tritonal, as well as the proficient Zach Martino, who has credits with industry giants such as Borgeous and The Chainsmokers. Promising to take  listeners on an emotive journey through the mazes of love and fervor, "Strangers" narrates the haunting tale of fleeting passion and obscured truths, embodying the very essence of a night shrouded in yearning and unpredictability. “Strangers” is out now and available to stream across all platforms via Sony Music Canada.
 
STREAM / DOWNLOAD: YOUNG BOMBS - "STRANGERS" FEAT. LINNEY [SONY MUSIC CANADA]

“Strangers” unveils the intricate layers of ardor and desire, navigating the nuances of clandestine rendezvous and unrevealed sentiments. The narrative is one of nights drenched in longing and uncertainty, echoing the pulse of every heart that has ventured into the enigmatic realms of passion. Known for their genre-blending production style, Young Bombs artfully merges elements of pop and melodic house, the duo never fails to deliver a sound that's both refreshingly modern and evocative, effortlessly  permeating the spectrum from radio airwaves to the heartbeat of the club scenes.

As they soar through the vast skies of dance music, Young Bombs continue to shine brilliantly in the dance music universe. Their meteoric rise is solidified by an awe-inspiring following of near 1 million monthly active listeners and a jaw-dropping 215 million Spotify streams. Their impeccable craftsmanship is palpable in every crescendo and drop of their productions,  breathing life into rhythms that pulsate with life and melodies  that beckon to be remembered long after the song fades. “Strangers” stands as a shining testament to Young Bombs’ innate talent in sculpting musical experiences that not charm with catchy beats but also evoke deep sentiments, leaving a lasting impression on listeners. As they continue on their unparalleled trajectory, Young Bombs continue to carve their legacy, imprinting their signature on the ever-evolving canvas of the dance music realm.

 

Tags
Young Bombs Zach Martino The Chainsmokers music Songs
Related news
 | 04 Oct 2023

Sachin-Jigar unveils their new navratri song Dheeme Dheeme - A fusion of modern and traditional beats featuring Vishal Parekh and Riddhi Dangar

MUMBAI : Sachin-Jigar known for their chart-topping hits and innovative compositions is back with a brand-new Navratri song titled Dheeme Dheeme. This festive anthem promises to charm the audiences with its perfect blend of modern and traditional elements.

read more
 | 04 Oct 2023

Ivan King Kral takes a look back with 'Retrospective 1993 – 2023'

MUMBAI : The Slovak metalist personal compilation maps 30 years of activity on the music scene. Ivan King Kral is keyboard player (Roland JV-30), composer, lyricist and one of four founders the band Lunatic Gods.

read more
 | 04 Oct 2023

Rohit Sharma, Renowned Indian Film Composer, Hits a high note with the music of the film 'The Vaccine War' success

MUMBAI : Indian film composer Rohit Sharma is basking in the sweet sound of success following the remarkable reception of his latest musical composition in the film "The Vaccine War." Sharma, celebrated for his outstanding music direction in the critically acclaimed "The Kashmir Fi

read more
 | 04 Oct 2023

The Dollyrots' upcoming album ' NIGHT OWLS' Out in October

MUMBAI : The Dollyrots are set to release their new album Night Owls on October 13 via Wicked Cool Records. For Night Owls, The band once again enlisted longtime collaborator John Fields (Jimmy Eat World, All Time Low, Meet Me At the Altar) who is responsible for the bulk of production credit.

read more
 | 04 Oct 2023

Ontario, Canada's skatepunks HANDHELD release "new" single called "Once Again" to celebrate the band's 25th anniversary

MUMBAI: Ontario Canada skatepunks Handheld are releasing a new single today called "Once Again" to celebrate the band's 25th anniversary. The song was initially released as ONCE on their debut album "HOMEBREW" in 1998. Here’s what Andy Dietrich of Handheld has to say:

read more

RnM Biz

BIG FM's purpose-driven initiative 'BIG Green Ganesha' culminates successfully, paving the way for a greener tomorrow

MUMBAI : The auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the biggest celebrations in our counread more

RED FM Presents Dugga Dugga - The Sound of Sharodiya Live in Kolkata!

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the thirdread more

Shibasish Sarkar unanimously re-elected as President of the Producers Guild of India

MUMBAI - Shibasish Sarkar has been re-elected as President of the Producers Guild of India at thread more

RoyFi teams up with Independence wealth managers to roll out an educational program for artists

MUMBAI: RoyFi, the industry’s leading artist-first financing company, believes that advances areread more

Bhushan Kumar introduces a new property 'Solos', a true musical companion kick- starting with Sonu Nigam's track

MUMBAI : Asia’s largest music label T-Series is set to release its new property ‘Solos’ to take read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Actor Pearl V Puri Embraces vulnerability in the latest track from his debut film Yaariyan 2 titled 'Bewafaa Tu'

MUMBAI : Actor Pearl V Puri who is a fans favourite because of the dedication to his craft and his ability to evoke emotions through his performances...read more

2
Dean Lewis release new single ‘TRUST ME MATE’

MUMBAI : Global superstar Dean Lewis continues to preview his upcoming third album with the release of his new single, ‘Trust Me Mate’. The song...read more

3
Singer-Rapper Munawar Faruqui to drop new single "Legacy" on October 5th – Poster Out Now

MUMBAI: Singer Rapper Munawar Faruqui, has announced his upcoming song by unveiled the vibrant poster for his highly anticipated single, "Legacy."...read more

4
Ivan King Kral takes a look back with 'Retrospective 1993 – 2023'

MUMBAI : The Slovak metalist personal compilation maps 30 years of activity on the music scene. Ivan King Kral is keyboard player (Roland JV-30),...read more

5
Famous KPop band Evnne sings Jasleen Royal's Chartbuster 'Heeriye' and you definitely can't miss listening to it

MUMBAI : Jasleen Royal, a celebrated singer, gained global fame with "Heeriye," a massive hit topping charts worldwide. Beyond this success, she's...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games