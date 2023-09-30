MUMBAI - Shibasish Sarkar has been re-elected as President of the Producers Guild of India at the 69th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the association, held in Mumbai on September 29. He was re-elected unanimously as the President by the Guild’s Council of Management.
Additionally, Manish Goswami, Apoorva Mehta, Madhu Bhojwani and Ambika Khurana were re-elected as Vice Presidents, while Ashim Samanta and Fazila Allana were re-elected as Treasurers of the Guild.
At the AGM, the President shared his thoughts on the current landscape and outlook for content producers as also the larger Media & Entertainment sector. He stated that while a string of box office successes this year was very heartening, areas of concern remained in certain areas of the ecosystem as also structural issues that need to be addressed before we could truly put the disruption wrought by Covid behind us. Further, members were apprised of key activities and developments at the Guild during the preceding year and also shared their suggestions on issues and areas that the Guild should look at addressing in the coming year.
Official Statement: Shibasish Sarkar unanimously re-elected as President of the Producers Guild of India @Shibasishsarkar pic.twitter.com/HC3mpotflp
— Producers Guild of India (@producers_guild) September 30, 2023
